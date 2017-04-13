THE 89th ACADEMY AWARDS – SPECIAL EDITION

THE MUSIC ACTS

There is no Academy Award® without exciting music performances. While walking through the hall, Justin Timberlake opened the show, and encouraged the crowd to dance with him. The very young but also very professional, and beautiful Auli’i Cravalho, performed her song from the movie “Moana” live on stage.

John Legend brought the scenery and atmosphere from La La Land on stage, when he performed the nominated songs “City of Stars” and “Audition (The Fools Who Dream). More thoughtful tones and songs were presented by Sting as well as Sara Bareilles. The latter sang “Both Sides, Now” during the annual In Memoriam tribute.