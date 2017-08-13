ACCESSORIZE’S HISTORY

The idea of a standalone accessory concept was born inspired by Peter Simon’s trip to Les Halles, Paris. While Simon’s was wandering around the area, he discovered a small selection of stores selling fashion jewelry that customers could pick up, touch, and try on while browsing – a relatively unseen concept in London in the early eighties.

From the beginning, Accessorize was an Aladdin’s cave of artfully arranged displays, tables and stands, so customers could interact with products in a new way.