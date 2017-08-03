SINCE THE BEGINNING,

Catalina and Mariana unlearned what they have learned in their pattern and design classes, by taking the risk of creating unique pieces with new textures, fabrics, and silhouettes. Pieces that were different to what the market was offering.

Passionate for the handcrafted work and influenced by their Colombian culture, Catalina and Mariana made their dream come true. At first, they designed in Catalina’s house and took their designs to a dressmaker so she could make the final piece.

But the time passed and one single dressmaker wasn’t enough for Agua Bendita. Both designers have always had a great sense of belonging for their country and they knew that Agua Bendita could be the place where many women could also achieve their dreams.