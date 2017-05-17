CONCLUSION:

ALIEN COVENANT be tied up with PROMETHEUS, much more than with ALIEN itself. Those, who admired the philosophical touched sequel from 2012, will love the new sequel too. The others, who grew up with ALIEN and ALIENS will miss the thrill and unique atmosphere. The action and multifaced characters. Besides, ALIEN COVENANT offers no space to develop the characters. The plot is impersonal and total predictably. There is no contemporary thrill as well as there are no surprising or shocking moments. The pictures are great and the special effects are good. But, in the year of 2017, it’s not enough to convince the audience. Therefore, we give 3 of 5 points.