ALIEN COVENANT OUT NOW
“In space, no one can hear you scream.” After nearly four decades, those words remain synonymous with the sheer, relentless intensity of Ridley Scott’s masterpiece of futuristic horror, Alien. Now, the father of the iconic franchise returns once more to the world he created to explore its darkest corners with ALIEN COVENANT.
All is quiet aboard the spaceship Covenant. The crew and the rest of the 2,000 souls aboard the pioneering vessel are deep in hyper-sleep, leaving the synthetic Walter to walk the corridors alone. The ship is on the route to the remote planet Origae-6, where, on the far side of the galaxy, the settlers hope to establish a new outpost for humanity. The tranquility is shattered when a nearby stellar ignition shreds Covenant’s energy-collection sails, resulting in dozens of casualties and throwing the mission off course.
Soon, the surviving crew members discover what appears to be an uncharted paradise, an undisturbed Eden of cloud-capped mountains and immense, soaring trees far closer than Origae-6 and potentially just as viable as a home. What they’ve found, however, is actually a dark and deadly world full of unexpected twists and turns. Facing a terrible threat beyond their imagination, the embattled explorers must attempt a harrowing escape.
RIDLEY SCOTT
Set ten years after the events depicted in Scott’s 2012 hit Prometheus, ALIEN COVENANT returns to the roots of the director’s groundbreaking saga with a uniquely terrifying tale filled with white-knuckle adventure and monstrous new creatures. With this, the sixth installment in the blockbuster series, the visionary director edges ever closer toward revealing the mysterious origins of the mother of all aliens, the lethal Xenomorph from the original film.
ALIEN COVENANT stars Michael Fassbender (Prometheus, 12 Years a Slave), Katherine Waterston (Steve Jobs, Inherent Vice), Billy Crudup (Almost Famous, Mission: Impossible III), Danny McBride (Pineapple Express, Eastbound & Down) and Demián Bichir. The film is directed by Ridley Scott (The Martian). The screenplay is by John Logan and Dante Harper, from a story by Jack Paglen and Michael Green. The producers are Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Michael Schaefer, David Giler and Walter Hill; and distributor is 20th Century Fox. ALIEN COVENANT opens in theatres worldwide on May 19, 2017.
CONCLUSION:
ALIEN COVENANT be tied up with PROMETHEUS, much more than with ALIEN itself. Those, who admired the philosophical touched sequel from 2012, will love the new sequel too. The others, who grew up with ALIEN and ALIENS will miss the thrill and unique atmosphere. The action and multifaced characters. Besides, ALIEN COVENANT offers no space to develop the characters. The plot is impersonal and total predictably. There is no contemporary thrill as well as there are no surprising or shocking moments. The pictures are great and the special effects are good. But, in the year of 2017, it’s not enough to convince the audience. Therefore, we give 3 of 5 points.