AMAZING COSTUMES BY JEAN PAUL GAULTIER

Jean Paul Gaultier is a global superstar of the Parisian haute couture and it was him who designed the 500 daring and extravagant costumes of THE ONE GRAND SHOW. Renowned media such as The Times, The New York Times, VOGUE, ELLE, and arte are excited.

Gaultier is one of the few real world stars in the fashion industry. The Parisian designer made striped marine shirts haute couture and brought Madonna ultimate fame with the legendary cone bra. He has worked with Beyoncé, Depeche Mode, Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, and Tina Turner.

Gaultiers’ genius and his passion for big shows can be seen in the daring and spectacular designs for the enormous stage production in the Palast.



Jean Paul Gaultier - © Photo: Rainer Torrado

Jean Paul Gaultier raves about his cooperation with the Palast:

I have dreamed of working on a revue ever since I was a little boy. I had seen the premiere of Folies Bergère on TV at my grandmother’s. The following day, I got into trouble at school for drawing girls with feathers and fishnet stockings. But I also noticed that I was being admired for my drawings as I started to become more and more popular among my classmates. Now, more than a dream is coming true for me: The first revue for which I have designed the costumes takes place in Berlin. This city defined the cabaret of the twenties, and the Palast is a place with a rich and eventful history, having reinvented itself more than once. I am flattered and honored to be a part of this production.

THE ONE Grand Show is an extremely artistic piece defined by show producer Roland Welke’s typical style. Lavish grandeur alternates with quiet, poetic, and surreal moments. “Arty to the extreme” as the stylish i-D Magazine writes. The spectacular lighting design was created by Emmy awardee Peter Morse who has already worked for Michael Jackson, Madonna, Barbra Streisand, and Bette Midler.

The New York Times recommends the Palast as “must-see” during every visit to Berlin. Lonely Planet raves about the “Glamour à la Las Vegas”. On the major review portals, up to 96 per cent of guests recommend the show.

