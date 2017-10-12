AMERICAN ASSASSIN IN CINEMA NOW

THE STORY OF AMERICAN ASSASSIN

Mitch Rapp is a young guy, whose life experiences a drastic change. His search for revenge brings him into contact with a special unit of the CIA.

CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy believes in Mitch’s skills. Therefore, she offers the young man to join a special unit with the codename Orion. The former U.S. Navy SEAL and a Cold War veteran Stan Hurley is the leader of this special unit. He trains Mitch in martial arts and guerrilla tactics warfare.

Mitch’s predecessor, now going by the codename Ghost, changed the sides and is now involved in a dangerous nuclear deal with Iranian hardliners. Thus, Mitch’s first special operation leads him to Turkey, where he should intercept the buyer of the nuclear material. So, a rapid cat-and-mouse game starts.