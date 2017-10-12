AMERICAN ASSASSIN IN CINEMA NOW

Actually, it’s a well-known story. The loss of a loved person changes the life of a young man called Mitch Rapp. Vengeance dominates his life from now on. Thus, he becomes a professional killer, an American Assassin.
THE STORY OF AMERICAN ASSASSIN
Mitch Rapp is a young guy, whose life experiences a drastic change. His search for revenge brings him into contact with a special unit of the CIA.
CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy believes in Mitch’s skills. Therefore, she offers the young man to join a special unit with the codename Orion. The former U.S. Navy SEAL and a Cold War veteran Stan Hurley is the leader of this special unit. He trains Mitch in martial arts and guerrilla tactics warfare.
Mitch’s predecessor, now going by the codename Ghost, changed the sides and is now involved in a dangerous nuclear deal with Iranian hardliners. Thus, Mitch’s first special operation leads him to Turkey, where he should intercept the buyer of the nuclear material. So, a rapid cat-and-mouse game starts.
THE CAST OF AMERICAN ASSASSIN
Dylan O’Brien plays the young Mitch Rapp. The athletic actor shows his skills in martial arts. But, because of a lack of authenticity, it’s very difficult to create a relation to him and his character.
Slickly, Oscar winner Michael Keaton assumes the role of the former U.S. Navy SEAL Stan Hurley in American Assassin. In spite of his 66 years, he convinces as a mercenary who misses the Cold War and the related action. Relentlessly, he trains the recruits and discovers own parallels to Mitch.
CONCLUSION OF AMERICAN ASSASSIN
Not only since the 80’s it’s a familiar story. A guy experiences something terrible. A master trains him and he win against the evil. So far, so good. American Assassin brings this old story in our modern times. But, besides the action the film uses too much stereotypes. Furthermore, it shows no concrete critic or distance to violence and war.
While the action comedy Kingsman: The Golden Circle has certainly a much higher body count, but American Assassin shows a serious story. Therefore, a bit more differentiation from the use of violence would be desirable.
However, American Assassin is surely not the best action movie this year, but still a good film for rainy autumn days and nights.