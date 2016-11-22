BAMBI AWARDS 2016

The Bambi Awards 2016 had left no place to disappointment, delivering nothing but the best from start to end and making it a true night of the stars.



THE GLAMOROUS GALA

Starting from the arrival of the star guests, many beautiful dresses were seen in the Stage Theater Berlin once more. Youtuber Shirin David’s dress was the show stopper of the Bambi’s red carpet. The 21 years old starlet shined in an Elie Madi glittery short on the front long on the back dress.



BAMBI Awards 2016 Berlin - Youtuber Shirin David in an eye-catching dress of Elie Madi.

THE STARS & STARLETS

Germany’s Next Top Model winner of 2014, Stefanie Giesinger, wore a Tommy Hilfiger simple but sex dress with a class black on top, gold on bottom, low cut top combination. The youngstar Sonja Gerhardt as well as the renowed, talented actress Karoline Herfurth opted for pure and modest elegance, designed by Kaviar Gauche.

BAMBI Awards 2016 Berlin - Robbie Williams arrives on the red carpet

While Robbie Williams was in a hurry, superstar Sting took time for his fans. Kindly, he answered all questions of the numerous press representatives. Unbelievable, it seemed that the visionary artist hasn’t been aged, since he started his career in the early eighties with songs like “Every Breath You Take” (1983), “Russians” (1985), “Message in a Bottle” (1986) or “Englishmen in New York” (1987).

The 68th Bambi Awards were held in the very glamorous Stage Theater Berlin. When the gala started, it was understandable why Robbie Williams was in a hurry on the red carpet before. He performed the opening act of the event. His spectacular stage show was the first highlight of the evening.



BAMBI Awards 2016 Berlin - copy - Robbie Williams encircled by TV and reporters

BAMBI Awards 2016 Berlin - International star Sting on the red carpet.

THE HEROES

Probably, the winner of the “Bambi Music International” was inspired by the 16 very sexy show dancers, to stuck his face in the presenter’s chest. This funny action was the topic of the evening. Barbara Schoeneberger took it with her iconic humor, when she countered joking: “Robbie has left the stage, but he left his stand for me”.It went on less insinuating, but still humorous with awards for artists from the film to music business. With his typical “Yeah!”, bearer of the Federal Cross of Merit Udo Lindenberg received his Bambi in the category “Music National” from no less a figure than Sting. The international super star surprised the audience as well as Udo Lindenberg itself with a laudation completely in German. He said: “Our common language is those of life, love and hope. We call it Rock ’n‘ Roll.” Udo Lindenberg completed: “Rock ‘n’ Roll keeps us fresh.”

Nevertheless, fame lays in the heart of the beholder. That was why Yusra Madini, the Olympic swimmer, and her sister Sarah, who is also a professional swimmer, got the Bambi in the category „Unsung Heroes“.

The sisters fled from Syria one year ago. First their way led them to Turkey. From there they tried to cross the Mediterranean Sea with a total overloaded boat. After a malfunction of the engine, the boat run full of water and began to sink. With some others, the girls jumped into the sea. For 3.5 hours, they swam and pulled the heavy boat to bring it ashore. So, the brave young sisters saved all people inside.

With her speech, partially in German, Yusra surprised and moved the audience to tears. It was the most justified price of the evening. Moreover, with their courage and behavior, the brave sisters have deserved not just an honor like the Bambi, but the greatest respect of all of us. They are role models for a true human society.

It can be assumed that pope Francis is more than agree with choice of the jury regarding the “Unsung Heroes” award. He stands for humanity and helpfulness. Since his inauguration, he stands up for the right of people and to treat refugees humanely. No wonder, that the pope was honored with the “Millenium” Bambi.



THE ATHLETES

The most coveted “People’s Choice Award” honored this time “Our Olympic Heroes”. This Bambi went to the “Hero de Janeiro” Andreas Toba. The gymnast suffered a cruciate ligament rupture during his floor exercised at the Olympic Games. In order to avoid the withdrawal of the complete team, Toba completed his pommel horse routine with highest points. Because of his courage and power, the German team qualified for the finals. Those brave people should be role models for the young generation, who hasn’t learned to fight for fame and glory.



Further Bambi Awards winners in the sports section were Angelique Kerber, who is currently ranked world No. 1 in women tennis by the WTA. Bastian Schweinsteiger, the former German soccer team captain was awarded with the Bambi in the category „The Special Jury“ and German soccer team coach Joachim Löw received the Bambi „Integration“ award.



THE MANNEQUIN CHALLENGE

After the Bambi Awards ceremony, some of the winners and celebrities have risen a so-called mannequin challenge. It is a social media video trend, which uses the effect of since fiction movies such as Matrix. It shows people, who freeze in their position without blinking or moving. Mostly, at the end, all protagonists start suddenly to move as usual and as nothing else would happen before.



One of the most famous mannequin challenges was seen during the election days in the United States of America. The video shows Hillary and Bill Clinton together with John Bon Jovi and the campaign team in an airplane.

During the Bambi Awards, the national soccer coach and Bambi winner Jogi Löw, TV presenter and actress Palina Rokinski, German top model Franziska Knuppe, Barbara Becker, Shirin David’s, Thore Schölermann and other stars have faced the challenge. The mannequin challenge was recorded by the Munich agency BRAND SPIDERS.



THE PARTY

Of course, that funny challenge wasn’t the end of the glamorous evening. The Bambi Awards after-show party took place in another glamorous location. Here, celebrities and guests enjoyed delicious food, drinks as well as good music until the early morning. In conclusion, the 68th Bambi Award didn’t present any big surprises, but, once more, it was an amazing come together of stars and starlets as well as brave people in Berlin.



BAMBI Awards 2016 Berlin - The aftershow party

Pictures: Marco Kokkot | VALEUR MEDIA NETWORKS

Text: Marah Hammed & Marco Kokkot