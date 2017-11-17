JUSTICE LEAGUE: BARRY ALLEN / THE FLASH (EZRA MILLER)

COMIC FAN EZRA MILLER

Ezra Miller, who plays the dual role, is himself a longtime fan of the comics, the character, and the physics behind him. “The Flash is a scientist in the sense that a scientist studies the natural order of things, makes observations and performs experiments,” Miller explains. “But Barry’s inherently interested in quantum mechanics because he’s literally running into them.

“When we first meet Barry in the film,” Miller continues, “he’s just awakening to his powers. He hasn’t really tested them out, he’s not yet breached the event horizon, as it were. But he’s starting to feel there’s an opportunity waiting for him.”

That opportunity comes in the form of none other than Bruce Wayne. Initially resistant, when Barry realizes it is actually the Batman who is asking for assistance, he is unable to contain his excitement, a feeling Miller expects the audience will share.