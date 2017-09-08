BARRY SEAL – ONLY IN AMERICA (AMERICAN MADE)

In his new movie, Tom Cruise embodies the adventurer, who looks for a better lifestyle for himself and his family. It is a real story. Even though, or perhaps especially because of this fact, “Barry Seal: Only in America” (American Made) is very entertaining.

Filmed as the spectator itself would holds the camera, it’s easy to develop emotion as well as a relation to Barry Seal’s life and motivation. The movie shows Barry as a smart go-getter with a little bit of a “Catch Me If You Can”-attitude. But we also see that Barry has feelings, and is sometimes even living moral dilemmas when family gets involved and when he is confronted with certain brutalities of the drug cartel’s way of handling unwanted witnesses.