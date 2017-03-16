BEAUTY AND THE BEAST 2017



Music is always something, that opens hearts. While dancing, people come together for beautiful moments or forever. 24 years ago, an animated musical film beauty and the beast captured the hearts of the public, the youth as well as the old. next month, it comes back to cinema as breathtaking real film in 3D: Beauty and the Beast 2017.

The story is known, but still charming and exciting. Belle (Emma Watson) is a smart and graceful young lady. Besides the annoying advances of the village’s beauty Gaston Luke Evans, together with her slightly eccentric father Maurice Kevin Kline, belle lives a peaceful life.





It experiences a drastically change, when Maurice falls into a scary monster’s clutches during a journey. His brave young daughter offers her freedom to the beast, in exchange for her father’s life. Despite her fear, belle, and the enchanted staff of the castle of the beast become friends. Over time, she sees behind the appalling monster’s curtain to recognizes his true beauty.



A BEAUTIFUL CLASSIC STORY WITH A MODERN TOUCH

The classic story was reinterpreted and visualized for a modern audience by director Bill Condon. He was already responsible for the Twilight-Saga. The beauty and the beast brings a superb cast on screen. The stunning Emma Watson performs Belle and Dan Stevens is the Beast.

Oscar®-winner Kevin Kline plays Maurice, Luke Evens is Gaston, Josh Gad is Le Fou and Ewan Mcgregor is Lumière.



Other artists: Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, Hattie Morahan as Agathe, Nathan Mack as Tassilo and Ian McKellen as von Unruh.

Oscar®-winner Emma Thompson performs Madame Pottine and completes the exquisite ensemble.

Alan Menken presents not only his Oscar®-awarded music from the original animation movie, but, with Tim Rice, he has composed exciting new songs for the real film.



The Beauty and the Beast 2017 is a visually fireworks, full of emotions and popular songs. Emma Watson gives Belle a contemporary shine, and she shows her talent in singing and dancing. Whether you like musical movies or not, Disney achieves it once more that you feel very good when you leave the movie theater.

Pictures: © 2016 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Official Website of Beauty and the Beast