BLUE MONKEY – REFINED CUTS

HOT AND DISTINCTIVE TRENDS BASED ON CLASSIC JEANS
Since its foundation in 2010, a company is driven by the recreation of particularly global classic jeans. Furthermore, its focused to enhance the world of fashion with distinctive trends: BLUE MONKEY.
Careful craftsmanship, impressive high-quality material and a keen sense for trends are the main pillars for the success of Blue Monkey.
With it’s winter collection, Blue Monkey Jeanswear demonstrates that it belongs to the real trendsetters in the denim jungle.
Refined cuts, special washes as well as the typical cool BLUE MONKEY look are the essential ingredients for creations and styles with a very strong recognition factor.
The range includes super skinny and super slim effect jeans. Furthermore, it contents high-wasted jeans, which were already trendy in the 1980s. Together with bootleg jeans, they are experiencing a style comeback.
THE BLUE MONKEY WINTER HIGHLIGHTS
The winter collection 2016/17 includes coated denim, a special kind of treated material which allows new and innovative looks. Additonally, jeans with a spray effect, oil dye washes and models in a slightly destroyed look are to find.
COLORS REMAIN PLEASANTLY SUBTLE AND UNOBTRUSIVE.
The collection ranges from grey and black through to dark blue and chocolate brown. Mud-colored khaki and beige jeans are in keeping with the times too. Red and green variants cater for more eye-catching tastes.
Once again, BLUE MONKEY shows its dedication to small and distinctive details, such as folds worked into the material for freedom of movement, open button flies or appliqué like flowers, patches and rhinestones. Visit the official website here.