JUSTICE LEAGUE: BRUCE WAYNE / BATMAN (BEN AFFLECK)

HIS NEW FRIEND DIANA

The first person who seeks Bruce out is one he has already formed something of a friendship with Diana Prince.

Bruce Wayne once told her he feels there’s some imminent type of attack coming. When it comes to Batman’s sense of impending danger, he’s usually right. However, “Bruce was wrong about Superman. It cost him his first real ally, and the world so much more,” Affleck says. “He won’t make that mistake again.”

BATMAN VS. SUPERMAN

Too late, Bruce realized that Superman, an alien, was in many ways better able to connect to humanity than he himself can. “The fact that we can be alien even to ourselves really made a big impression on me and on the way I looked at the Batman character going forward into this film,” Affleck continues.

“As Bruce says, ‘Superman was a beacon to the world. He didn’t just save people, he made them see the best parts of themselves. That’s something that Bruce never considered before, I think. And it was a fascinating way to grow the character into a team player.”