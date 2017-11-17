JUSTICE LEAGUE: BRUCE WAYNE / BATMAN (BEN AFFLECK)

BRUCE WAYNE / BATMAN (BEN AFFLECK)
With age comes experience. Especially, if you’re Bruce Wayne. He has been suiting up as the vigilante Dark Knight for more than half his life. He’s seen it all… or so he thought. Mastery of the martial arts, extreme strength and endurance, high-tech suits, highly weaponized gadgetry, a brilliant deductive mind, and vast personal resources. All this at hand, all this he’s fine-tuned so he could go it alone. Until now.
That Bruce Wayne is reaching out to others is a reflection of the side of himself he takes pains to hide, but which is at the core of his personality and his popularity.
Ben Affleck has also executive produced the film. He suits up for his third turn as the character who serves as a bridge between humans and metahumans. Now, Batman will have to build a bridge between heroes – himself included.
“Batman still really resonates because on the one hand he’s a Super Hero, but on the other hand he is just like us,” Affleck states.
“He feels vulnerable; he bleeds if you cut him. Bruce Wayne is a real person on the inside and yet he is ‘super.’ There are all kinds of contradictions inherent in that, which makes for interesting storytelling.”
AFFLECK ABOUT THE COMICS
The Batman comics, he continues, “are mystery stories at their root. Mysteries of the self, of character and identity, as well as the mystery that man is, and always will remain, to a certain extent, to himself.”
Now, following the loss of Superman, Batman must take it upon himself to dig deep, to find a way to not only accept help but actively seek it. For once, Batman will have to engage with others, and to do that, he’ll have to be… engaging.
HIS NEW FRIEND DIANA
The first person who seeks Bruce out is one he has already formed something of a friendship with Diana Prince.
Bruce Wayne once told her he feels there’s some imminent type of attack coming. When it comes to Batman’s sense of impending danger, he’s usually right. However, “Bruce was wrong about Superman. It cost him his first real ally, and the world so much more,” Affleck says. “He won’t make that mistake again.”
BATMAN VS. SUPERMAN
Too late, Bruce realized that Superman, an alien, was in many ways better able to connect to humanity than he himself can. “The fact that we can be alien even to ourselves really made a big impression on me and on the way I looked at the Batman character going forward into this film,” Affleck continues.
“As Bruce says, ‘Superman was a beacon to the world. He didn’t just save people, he made them see the best parts of themselves. That’s something that Bruce never considered before, I think. And it was a fascinating way to grow the character into a team player.”
BEN AFFLECK
(BATMAN / BRUCE WAYNE)
Ben Affleck is a two-time Academy Award winner. He has been recognized for his work as a director, actor, writer, and producer.
Affleck reprises his role as the caped crusader in “Justice League”. He follows his turn as Batman in the global phenomenon “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”
More recently, Affleck wrote, directed and starred in the gangster drama “Live by Night,” based on the Dennis Lehane novel, and appeared as an autistic math savant in the crime thriller “The Accountant”.
Affleck starred in Fincher’s blockbuster “Gone Girl.” In 2012 he directed, produced and starred in the award-winning hit “Argo,” a fact-based drama about the then-classified mission to rescue six Americans trapped in Iran during the hostage crisis.
THE “PROJECT GREENLIGHT”
In 2000, Affleck partnered with Damon, Chris Moore and Sean Bailey to form LivePlanet, Inc. Their first endeavor, “Project Greenlight,” premiered in 2001 on HBO and drew critical, audience and industry attention for its behind-the-scenes look at the challenges faced by a first-time filmmaker.
The second season of “Project Greenlight” aired on HBO in 2003, with a third season on Bravo in 2005. All three seasons were nominated for Emmy Awards. The fourth season of “Project Greenlight,” aired on HBO in 2015. In addition to his successful film career, Affleck is also a passionate advocate and philanthropist.
SOCIAL COMMITMENT
In March 2010, he founded the Eastern Congo Initiative (ECI), the first U.S.-based advocacy and grant-making initiative wholly focused on the mission of helping the people of eastern Congo support local community-based approaches that create a sustainable and successful society in the long-troubled region.
Affleck is also a longtime political activist, as well as a strong supporter of many charitable organizations.
