CARA ABOUT THE PROJECT WITH PUMA

Cara comments her project with PUMA as follows: “This is one of the most amazing experiences that I ever made in my life. It was truly life-changing. I was deeply moved to get to know these young women and to hear their stories and learn more about their experiences. What has shocked me totally, was their strength. It has inspired me finally to produce this documentary series with PUMA. I wanted to do more. Thus, my aim was to create a platform that offers them the possibility to share their stories with each other.”

Together, PUMA and Cara Delevingne designed two Sneaker Laces, which are available in Europe and America since July. The sale of “DO YOU” Basket Heart Laces supports UNHCR, the organization that is very important to Cara since her trip to Uganda. The “DO YOU” Basket Heart Laces match with all Basket Heart styles. They are available with the slogan “DO YOU BE YOU” in satin black or as woven lace in white. The limited-edition laces are exclusively available in Europe at Footlooker and in the States at puma.com.