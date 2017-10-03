A PLATFORM, CREATED BY WOMEN FOR WOMEN, TO SHARE THEIR STORIES AS WELL AS TO CHANGE THE WORLD
The global sports brand PUMA continues its commitment to inspire women all over the world, to be true to oneself. In partnership with Cara Delevingne, the much-anticipated “DO YOU” documentary series was introduced to the audience in the Central Saint Martins College in London.
For several months, Cara Delevingne was in the search for women who have to tell unique stories. Women, who improved and changed the world a bit with their strong vision of things. In cooperation with PUMA a documentary was created, that consists of four short films. The episodes deal with the subject of self-determination through poetry or self-defense. Furthermore, the films highlight social problems such as bullying.
“DO YOU” DOCUMENTARY
In order to tell stories about courage and confidence, the “DO YOU” documentary series brings together strong women from various areas of interest. The “DO YOU” campaign wants to support women all over the world to believe in themselves. Additionally, the campaign wants to help women to be focused on their strength and to make the world their own. Every woman deserves it to be heard. Everyone must get the chance to change her life as well as the life of others.
The first film shows how Cara Delevingne traveled to the North of Uganda with the help of UNHCR, the UN refugee organization. There, she visited some of the local refugee settlements. Cara talks about her emotional experience and her motivation to bring about changes in the lives of young women around the world.
CARA DELEVINGNE MEETS THE WOMEN
In the second episode, Cara Delevingne meets up with Monique, Alexis and Violeta. The young women are members of the group Get Lit. With their poetry, they want to get the youth of Los Angeles enthusiastic about literature and self-determination.
In the third episode, Dr. Ryhana Dawood, founder and adviser of Material Smarts, gives CARA a course in self-defense.
In the last episode, Cara Delevingne meets Natalie and Daniella who share with her their experiences with the topic of bullying. The women explain, how they succeeded in overcoming this difficult part of their life.
CARA ABOUT THE PROJECT WITH PUMA
Cara comments her project with PUMA as follows: “This is one of the most amazing experiences that I ever made in my life. It was truly life-changing. I was deeply moved to get to know these young women and to hear their stories and learn more about their experiences. What has shocked me totally, was their strength. It has inspired me finally to produce this documentary series with PUMA. I wanted to do more. Thus, my aim was to create a platform that offers them the possibility to share their stories with each other.”
Together, PUMA and Cara Delevingne designed two Sneaker Laces, which are available in Europe and America since July. The sale of “DO YOU” Basket Heart Laces supports UNHCR, the organization that is very important to Cara since her trip to Uganda. The “DO YOU” Basket Heart Laces match with all Basket Heart styles. They are available with the slogan “DO YOU BE YOU” in satin black or as woven lace in white. The limited-edition laces are exclusively available in Europe at Footlooker and in the States at puma.com.
Puma and Cara Delevingne invite women around the world to become part of Cara’s “DO YOU” movement. You can share your own experiences by using the hashtag #DoYouStories.
Among all participants, Cara Delevingne will choose ten women who will have the unique opportunity to meet the super model and actress personally to talk with her about their experiences, inspirations, and dreams.
Pictures: © Nic Serpell-Rand 2016 & Tom Horton