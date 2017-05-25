From now, Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer Films present Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. In the fifth film of the iconic “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise, Johnny Depp returns to his Academy Award®-nominated role as the outrageous, swashbuckling scoundrel Captain Jack Sparrow.
This time Jack Sparrow has a huge problem. The Black Pearl is still a ship in the bottle. Jack’s crew, annoyed because of his continuing streak of bad luck, abandons him. Without ship and money, he isn’t those impressive pirate anymore, like years ago. However, if this wouldn’t be bad enough, a new dangerous enemy is on the way to kill Jack Sparrow. Because of a coincidence, he gets involuntary support from two young people. The one is the beautiful astronomer Carina Smyth, played by the gorgeous Kaya Scodelario. Carina is on the run from her execution. Due to her skills in science, she was sentenced for witchcraft. The other is Henry Turner, who tries to free his father from a very bad curse.
JACK SPARROW – THE CAPTAIN WITHOUT SHIP
At the moment, Jack has a huge problem. He is a captain without ship and crew. However, will he get back both?
Once more, Johnny Depp convinces in the role, which has laid to an Oscar nomination. He is the crazy, often drunken pirate, who is making a habit to put his foot in it.
JOHNNY DEPP ABOUT JACK SPARROW
Johnny Depp explains, “One of the key decisions that I had made for Captain Jack was that there would be no arc. I don’t know that he learns from anything he does, and I don’t want him to. I think he just moves, and he just goes. He just keeps going, so there’s no need for redemption. Jack is at full arc. He is what he is, and he couldn’t be anything else. He’s absolutely like the very deep center of the reptilian part of our brain; he’s the id come to life.”
For Depp, returning to the film and working with Jerry Bruckheimer was “instantly familial.” “I feel it’s always an atmosphere that’s very welcoming to the idea of trying stuff,” says Depp, “and feeling comfortable to just go nuts and fly around, trying different things, changing the dialogue up, dropping the bottom out of the scene to see what happens. I’m a big believer in the idea of mistakes and chance and improvisation and ad lib being pretty useful in film.”
He adds, “Jerry’s always been there, too. That’s the other thing: he’s an amazing support for every member of the team. He’s had the same crews working for him for 20 something years. He’s a producer who produces.”
CARINA SMYTH
One of the most gifted young performers in film joined the cast. Kaya Scodelario, who parlayed her fame in the television series “Skins”. She plays Carina, a strong-willed young mathematician and astronomer whose beauty is more than matched by her intelligence and fortitude. For Kaya, being a part of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” was an exciting opportunity to expand her acting skill set.
“I’ve never done comedy before and I’ve always found the ‘Pirates’ movies really funny. I’ve always found it such intelligent humor; a humor that adults can get and kids can also enjoy. I really wanted that challenge as an actress.”
Describing her character, Carina Smyth, Scodelario offers, “She’s a young woman who doesn’t have any family. She’s an orphan, but she’s really tried to carve out a life for herself. She doesn’t let that define her. She wants to study at university. That’s her main goal. She wants to be an astronomer. She wants to study time and space and stars and the universe.”
HENRY TURNER
Brenton Thwaites plays the young Royal Navy sailor. Thwaites had impressed the filmmakers in such films as “The Giver” and “Son of a Gun”. Now, he plays the role of Henry, the young Royal Navy sailor who is on a vigorous quest to help save a father he has barely known from a terrible fate.
Along the way in the story, Henry teams up with Carina to find the Trident of Poseidon in order to free his father Will Turner from a curse. But another dynamic soon happens between Henry and Carina. As Thwaites explains,
“Throughout the story, Henry is struggling to find his father but along the way he finds he has feelings for Carina and doesn’t really know how to express them. Jack, pushes him towards those feelings and encourages him to take action. When I first read the script, I realized that Henry was a character that drove the film from start to finish,” explains the actor. “I thought it was a great opportunity to be a part of such a grand story, and play one of the main driving characters.”
THWAITES ABOUT JOHNNY
Thwaites says, “Johnny brings the unpredictable to the set. You never know what he’s going to do in a scene. That’s the scariest thing for an actor, but also looks the best when it works. That’s what we all aim for in the moment. He encourages me to improvise, which is one of the hardest things to do.”
CAPTAIN BARBOSSA
GEOFFREY RUSH
CAPTAIN SALAZAR
JAVIER BARDEM
One character who has indeed transitioned to another level, as evidenced by his more illustrious and decidedly over-the-top attire, is Captain Hector Barbossa. Commenting on his new outfit, Rush says,“I like to think he looks like a European tycoon, open shirt, bling, but like in Vegas, got the money, but not really got the style. Barbossa’s character in this current film has become very wealthy and very opulent.”
The “surprise visitor” is Captain Salazar, played by Javier Bardem.
“Salazar’s been under the sea for 25 years caught in a Bermuda Triangle kind of enclave. He and his dead cohorts are in a maritime limbo and they’ve become underwater creatures. But they must stay in the ocean because they can’t survive on land,” says Penny Rose, costume designer and visual effects supervisor about the villain’s character.
The cast of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales attend the world premiere in Los Angeles at May 18, 2017 (above). They came also to the European premiere in Disneyland, Paris at May 14, 2017 (below, all pictures: Getty Images for Disney).
REVIEW
After some weaker sequels, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, continues the adventures of Jack Sparrow, his friends and enemies with a good twist and storyline. It’s still very exaggerated, but, because of the characters, it’s also a likable and very entertaining movie. This time, the new and familiar adventurers bring more depth into the story. Although, the depiction of character could be a bit more detailed in some cases, the cast plays convincingly and motivated.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales has two highlights. The town scene is full of action and humor. There is no time to stop laughing about the funny situations and dialogs.
After this sequence, the plot offers, more or less, the well-known story. It is ok, but after the terrific prelude, it’s a kind of break, but still ok. The finish will stir up discussions. While enthusiast will love it, others will consider it as stereotypical, and kitschy.
However, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is a good, and very entertaining movie, which introduces two new outstanding talents, as well as it’s suggests us, what we can expect the near future. It’s for sure, that Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales isn’t the end, but the begin of a new epoch of one of the most successful Disney film franchise ever.