PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES

HENRY TURNER

Brenton Thwaites plays the young Royal Navy sailor. Thwaites had impressed the filmmakers in such films as “The Giver” and “Son of a Gun”. Now, he plays the role of Henry, the young Royal Navy sailor who is on a vigorous quest to help save a father he has barely known from a terrible fate.

Along the way in the story, Henry teams up with Carina to find the Trident of Poseidon in order to free his father Will Turner from a curse. But another dynamic soon happens between Henry and Carina. As Thwaites explains,