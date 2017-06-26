A BAND THAT CHANGED THE WORLD

Once considered by critics as one-hit-wonder, Depeche Mode belongs to the list of the “50 Bands That Changed the World!”. They had up and downs and stand just before the end. All experiences are captured in their songs. A Depeche Mode gig isn’t just a concert, it’s more a family reunion. It’s a story of love, trust, loyalty, friendship. Many people, follow the band since the early years. It means, alsmost for 37 years now.

HOW DID IT COME ABOUT?

With a big bang, or better with their synthesizers sounds, Depeche Mode revolutionized the music scene in the early 80s. Inspired by rock legends like David Bowie and Iggy Pop as well as visionaries of the electronic music like Kraftwerk, Tangerine Dream, and OMD, they created a brand-new music style.

Their first album, Speak & Spell showed already a high standard, which the guys from Basildon never lost. From the beginning, Depeche Mode present a smart blend of trendy and danceable tracks as well as critical lyrics and dark melancholic moods.