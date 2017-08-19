She is model, actress, athlete, designer, and mother. But, above all, she is a gorgeous woman. Not only because of her beautiful face and body, but also because of her very likeable personality. She is a true top-model, and she is the face of Hunkemöller: Doutzen Kroes.
A WONDER WOMAN
Recently, we have seen the Dutch dream woman, alongside another breathtaking feminine personality, Wonder Woman. In that movie, Doutzen Kroes plays an Amazon who struggles to protect her nation and family (read our Wonder Woman special). This role matches perfectly with the strong power woman from the Netherlands.
As a mother of two kids, it is a huge challenge to combine family and career in a harmonious way. The sport helps to stay fit and in balance. Therefore, it was an authentic choice of Hunkemöller to present Doutzen not only as a new brand ambassador but to create a complete sports series with her together – “Doutzen’s Stories Sport”.
DOUTZEN KROES’ SUMMER STORIES
Now, the label and Doutzen Kroes did the next step. According to the season, they launched the new summer swimwear collection following the theme: Doutzen’s Summer Stories.
FASHION CENTER CUBA
Cuba is the place, where the collection was photographed. Here, Doutzen strolls through the streets of old town of Havana. The images exude an authentic as well as an Caribbean atmosphere.
CULTURES AS SOURCE OF INSPIRATION
Inspired by different cultures, the swimwear reflects the Doutzen Kroes wanderlust. It invites us to travel spontaneously to unknown destinations.
THE COLORS
In expressive colors like rust, turquoise, and shimmering Rosé, the collection presents bikinis and swimsuits with playful lace and refined back designs, or embroidery and beads. Accessories like bath towels, summer footwear, jumpsuits, and summer hats complete the Doutzen Kroes summer collection.
