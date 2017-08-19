A WONDER WOMAN

Recently, we have seen the Dutch dream woman, alongside another breathtaking feminine personality, Wonder Woman. In that movie, Doutzen Kroes plays an Amazon who struggles to protect her nation and family (read our Wonder Woman special). This role matches perfectly with the strong power woman from the Netherlands.

As a mother of two kids, it is a huge challenge to combine family and career in a harmonious way. The sport helps to stay fit and in balance. Therefore, it was an authentic choice of Hunkemöller to present Doutzen not only as a new brand ambassador but to create a complete sports series with her together – “Doutzen’s Stories Sport”.