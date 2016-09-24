DOUTZEN KROES IS THE NEW BRAND AMBASSADOR FOR HUNKEMÖLLER

Doutzen Kroes for Hunkemöller - Capaign #DoutzenStories

After teasing media, fans and customers combined with a lot of rumors it is no secret anymore. Withthe lingerie brand Hunkemöller proudly presents international top model Doutzen Kroes as the new Brand Ambassador.Actually, it was time for this cooperation, because the top-model as well as the brand have many things in common. Both are from the Netherlands, both stand for success, sensuality and for a unique sex appeal.

Besides, Doutzen Kroes is one of the most famous international top-models. She is well-known because of her breath-taking appearance. Furthermore, everybody loves her performances on the runway of Victoria’s Secret as well as the related amazing image campaigns. However, being the face of L’Oréal Paris for years, Doutzen has proved that she hasn’t just a sexy body, but even a very beautiful face.

DOUTZEN’S STORIES – A NEW LOVE BEGINS

Now, she will be the face of Hunkemöller for the next years. The collections will be called Doutzen’s Stories. Each collection will tell a little bit about the beautiful model – whether through lingerie, swimwear or her sports range.

The new cooperation has been revealed during an exciting event at the Hotel de Rome in Berlin some days ago. Hunkemöller kept teasing until the very last moment with video’s and hints on social media.

The event was built around a stunning show presented by Hunkemöller’s CEO Philip Mountford revealing Doutzen with a video first. It was followed by the moment everyone was waiting for: Doutzen on stage. The audience loved to see her in person and all were very enthusiastic about her appearance.

ABOUT THE COOPERATION

Philip Mountford, Hunkemöller’s CEO:

I am delighted that we have secured Doutzen Kroes as our new Brand Ambassador. Doutzen truly represents our brand values. As one of the top models in the world she will help endorse our brand awareness on an international scale. She is a natural, radiant, beautiful, glamorous and of course very sexy woman. Over the next two years we will work with Doutzen to design outstanding brand collaborations.



Alexandra Legro, Global Marketing & Communication Director at Hunkemöller presented an interview video about “Her Story”. The video introduces Doutzen in a very charming way. It shows a very private side of the top-model. Alexandra Legro says:

We are really proud to have Doutzen joining us as our new Brand Ambassador. Her personality and her passions are going to inspire a whole new direction for our products, our marketing and create some truly unique campaigns.

Doutzen amazed everyone and presented key looks from her first lingerie collection for Hunkemöller. The collection is called Doutzen’s Stories. It perfectly reflects Doutzen’s passion for lingerie and it includes different lingerie sets and bodies. It contains also a bralette combined with a highwaist slip. A seductive jumpsuit, a slipdress and a kimono are included too. Together with Zoë Price-Smith, the brand’s Design Director, Doutzen introduced her collection with a “Living Installation”. Some beautiful models presented selected lingerie looks in a performance bringing the campaign look & feel to live.

The Doutzen’s Stories campaign images shot in Rome earlier this summer proves the perfect match between the international top model and the lingerie specialist.



DOUTZEN KROES ABOUT THE COLLECTION

I’m in the fashion business for quite some time now, but I never had the chance to design my own lingerie collection. This is an amazing new opportunity for me! I’m really proud to show the world a bit more about me and my passion for lingerie – through my collection for Hunkemöller. A brand close to my heart, a brand I grew up with in the Netherlands and which has a strong heritage.

The first Doutzen’s Stories lingerie collection will be available online from 27 October 2016. It starts with an exclusive pre-sale and instore as of the 31st of October 2016. Prices vary from € 14,99 to € 44,99.

Besides the guests on the event, the rest of the world was also able to be part of the big launch event in Berlin and could follow the showvia Facebook.