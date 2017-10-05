DVD RELEASE: GOLD WITH MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

Synopsis

Kenny Wells admires his father, who is a very successful businessman. Based on the pioneer spirit of his ancestors, he established a well-working mining company. However, after his dead, Kenny loses his inheritance as well as the company.

He vacillates between desperation and responsibility, and the duty to keep the business of his forefathers running. Kenny is driven by their pioneer spirit. This leads him to Indonesia.

There, he meets the geologist Michael Acosta. Like Kenny, Michael was formerly very successful, but now he experiences a streak of bad luck. Eager to find gold, together they explore the jungle of Indonesia as well as the Wall Street. But, what will expect them there?