DVD RELEASE: GOLD WITH MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

No matter whether in form of jewelry or capital investments, for centuries, it’s the most coveted precious metal of the world. Stephen Gaghan and Matthew McConaughey provide us a glimpse into the business with the brand-new DVD release: GOLD.
Synopsis
Kenny Wells admires his father, who is a very successful businessman. Based on the pioneer spirit of his ancestors, he established a well-working mining company. However, after his dead, Kenny loses his inheritance as well as the company.
He vacillates between desperation and responsibility, and the duty to keep the business of his forefathers running. Kenny is driven by their pioneer spirit. This leads him to Indonesia.
There, he meets the geologist Michael Acosta. Like Kenny, Michael was formerly very successful, but now he experiences a streak of bad luck. Eager to find gold, together they explore the jungle of Indonesia as well as the Wall Street. But, what will expect them there?
GOLD – A FILM – A TRUE STORY
The film presents several dramatic twists: up and downs, success and failure, honor and rejection, love and hate, determination and despair. GOLD is based on a true story, typical American.
The movie presents several dramatic twists and vacillates between drama and comedy, adventure and thriller. GOLD presents Kenny’s rises and falls in an authentic way. Also, his problems to maintain the newfound status quo are credibly. However, while the movie is very complex in some moments, it’s also a bit superficial and excessive in some others.
THE CAST
Matthew McConaughey plays Kenny Wells. Once more, the Oscar winner 2014 shows a brilliant performance. With the courage to be ugly, he plays his role authentically as well as passionately. Sometimes, he overacts a bit, but always in a likable way.
Bryce Dallas Howard is the good soul of the movie. In GOLD, she plays Kenny’s girlfriend Kay. Especially in bad times, she is at Kenny’s side. In good times, she gently admonishes him to stay modest and careful. The beautiful actress and director plays her role excellent. She harmonizes perfectly with Matthew McConaughey and his role.
Édgar Ramírez plays the geologist Michael Acosta. Actually, he plays good, but McConaughey dominates the scenery.
GOLD stars also Hollywood legend and Golden Globe winner Stacy Keach. Furthermore, Corey Stoll plays the sly businessman Brian Woolf. Stoll is known from Marvel’s Ant-Man.
THE DIRECTOR
GOLD is the second film of Oscar winner Stephen Gaghan as director. He made his debut with the amazing film “Syriana”, starring George Clooney, Matt Damon, William Hurt and many others. With GOLD Gaghan presents again a geopolitical movie even if it doesn’t reach the previews one.
CONCLUSION
Despite some shortcomings, GOLD is a good movie, perfect for a cozy autumn evening at home. The landscape pictures create wanderlust, while the story shows that easy money has also many downsides. The cast plays very good, the soundtrack and cinematography is brilliant. Howsoever, in general as well as because of the final punch line, GOLD is absolutely worth seeing.
Pictures: © BBP Gold, LLC, Lewis Jacobs, Patrick Brown, Atsushi Nishijima