ENIQUA BEACHCLUBWEAR – NO SUMMER WITHOUT PARTY

Chic beach clubs on Ibiza and the Côte d’Azur meet boho, animal and glamour because of the Swiss beachwear brand: ENIQUA BEACHCLUBWEAR
ENIQUA BEACHCLUBWEAR SUMMER COLLECTION 2017
ENIQUA BEACHCLUBWEAR surprises for first time with elegant and strikingly glamorous swimsuits in fashionable and fancy cuts. In addition, a wide range of triangle-bikinis, push-up bikinis, bandeau and halter-neck bikinis take place within the collection. Some of them with new different cup sizes. The larger pants in L and XL ensure the perfect fit.
Shimmering party dresses and sexy leggings provide a perfect appearance at the Marina or in the hotel bar this season. A golden beach bag creates the ultimate glamour accent.
THE COLOR PALETTE
The colors ranges from gold-colored fabrics, turquoise to metallic elements. They shine in gold, silver and copper. Spectacular creative and cute prints complete the range. A highlight are the abstract versions of the famous Leo classic in olive and brown shades.
The well-known decorative elements that creates the characteristic ENIQUA BEACHCLUBWEAR look experienced a fine tuning. The new individual cord-stopper made of high quality metal and small fine details between the cups are the eye-catcher of this season.
Shiny chains, and large crystal elements, color-coordinated with the prints and 3D structural fabrics, round the glamorous look off perfectly.
