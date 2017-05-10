SALVADOR SOBRAL (PORTUGAL)

Salvador and his sister – scions of an old Portuguese noble family – studied psychology before he decided to dedicate his heart to music. Jazz has strongly influenced the 27 years old talent. Especially, Chet Baker has inspired him. He performed his song “Amor pelos dois” onstage of the ESC 2017 first semi-final.

Salvador’s attracting voice, which is always in the right place, has awarded him the best critics from the international press, colleagues and the most important judge, the public. Those, who expect a glamorous Latin show, will be disappointed. But, those, who expect excellent music, performed by an exceptional charismatic talent will be more than excited.