THE WORLD’S BIGGEST MUSIC EVENT
has started with a brillant show: The ESC 2017 FIRST SEMI-FINAL.
18 GREAT SONGS, BUT ONLY 10 CAN WIN
Since years, the quality of songs, performed on the ESC stage, is constantly growing. Also during the ESC first semi-final the artists presented brilliant songs and a wide range of music styles. While the most songs were very danceable, there were some quiet tones, wrapped in a beautiful ballade or a melancholic electro piece. Therefore, it wasn’t easy for the jury to choose the best 10 songs for the grand final on Saturday.
THE PARTICIPANTS OF THE ESC 2017 FIRST SEMI-FINAL
The Eurovision Song Contest is a big challenge. It’s a huge honor for each artist to be a part of the world’s biggest music event. So, all of the participants are winners. However, only one can win the coveted trophy. We show you the best 10 songs of the evening including background information about the artists.
BLANCHE (BELGIUM)
In contrast to the other acts, mostly characterized by dancing and sexy performances, Blanche appears shy and very restrained. And it’s good, because thereby you have the chance to listen her unique voice and song “City Lights”. The catchy tune is melancholic and danceable at the same time. When you listen to it the first time, you will like it. At the second time you will love it, and then, you will listen to it again and again. It’s a modern but timeless song, performed by an interesting newcomer. Ellie Delvaux, so her real name, captured the attention of Pierre Dumoulin, a Belgian singer/songwriter. Together with Tim Bran, well-known for his work with London Grammar, they produced “City Lights”, an absolute favorite of the entire VALEUR team.
DEMY (GREECE)
Beautiful, such as Aphrodite who rises from the sea, Demy from Greece performed onstage. Demy started to sing at a very early age. She has experienced in musicals, such as ABBA, the most popular ESC wines of all times. Maybe it is a good omen for Demy. Between two guys, who danced in the water, the gorgeous talent sang her song This Is Love. The pop song contents quiet parts, which lead to a danceable chorus with house beats. This Is Love creates a nice summer feeling. Maybe, it isn’t the best song of the contest, but it’s a good one. Demy has a very good voice. Besides, her look and performance are true eye-catchers.
SALVADOR SOBRAL (PORTUGAL)
Salvador and his sister – scions of an old Portuguese noble family – studied psychology before he decided to dedicate his heart to music. Jazz has strongly influenced the 27 years old talent. Especially, Chet Baker has inspired him. He performed his song “Amor pelos dois” onstage of the ESC 2017 first semi-final.
Salvador’s attracting voice, which is always in the right place, has awarded him the best critics from the international press, colleagues and the most important judge, the public. Those, who expect a glamorous Latin show, will be disappointed. But, those, who expect excellent music, performed by an exceptional charismatic talent will be more than excited.
ROBIN BENGTSSON (SWEDEN)
After 2015, with Robin Bengtsson, Sweden sends again a very good looking guy on stage. He loves motocross sport, and he is a very good, courageous driver. Robin started guitar playing at the age of 13. With 17, he entered Swedish Idol, and convinced the judges with his mature voice. After he tried in vain to take part last year, he rocked the stage of the ESC 2017 first Semi-Final successfully this year. Performed on treadmills, “I Can’t Go On” is a powerful dance track with an unmistakable Scandinavian touch.
KASIA MOŚ (POLAND)
Born in 1987, Kasia grew up in an artistic family. Her mother Joanna, and her brother Mateusz play the violin. Kasia’s father is Marek Moś, a conductor, violinist, chamber musician and director of the chamber orchestra AUKSO. She learned to play cello and piano at school, and graduated from university where she studied music. Recently, Kasia was part of The Pussicat Dolls Burlesque Review Show. She performed also at several festivals, such as Spring Break, Carpathie Festival, and Woodstock to name just a few. Kasia released her debut album called “Inspination” in 2015. It is a mix of electronic, soul and elements of pop. At the ESC 2017 First Semi-Final she performed her song Flashlight successfully. Besides her music career, she takes care for homeless animals. She has 5 dogs and 2 cats.
SUNSTROKE PROJECT (MOLDOVA)
Sunstroke Project’s “Hey Mamma” incorporates saxophone, violin and dance music. Alongside Olia Tira, the group represented Moldova already in the Eurovision Song Contest 2010. After the contest, saxophonist Sergey Stepanov became a YouTube sensation. The video of him performing went viral and has been watched nearly 30 millions times.
HOVIG (CYPRUS)
Hovig Demirjian was born in 1989. At the age of 16, he began to perform in various clubs. He was noticed in the artistic community in Cyprus. Hovig enrolled in a jazz music course at the European University of Nicosia, after he dropped out of his marketing studies.
He presented successful his song “Gravity” at the ESC 2017 first Semi-Final.
DIHAJ (AZERBAIJAN)
In 2010, Diana, aka Dihaj, graduated from the Baku Music Academy and moved to London to study there at The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance. There, Diana got involved with the local underground music scene. She decided to start her own project, which led her to the stage of the ESC 2017. Here, she performed her song “Skeletons” successfully.
ARTSVIK (ARMENIA)
Actually, in Armenia Artsvik isn’t famous yet. Her mother moved with her to Moscow, Russia when she was 5 years old. Artsvik is inspired by the movie The Bodyguard. After her study as a speech therapist psychologist in Moscow, she made a wish on a new year’s eve. So, her musical journey started. On the ESC stage she performs her electro-pop song “Fly With Me”.
ISAIAH (AUSTRALIA)
Moama, just outside of Melbourne Australia, has a population of 5,000 people. It’s hardly to imagine that a superstar could come from here. Nobody told Isaiah that. So, within 2 years, the 17 years old boy transformed from a small-town singer with big dreams to one of Australia’s most promising artists. He won The X Factor Australia along his way, and he released his debut single “It’s Gotta Be You”, that was very successful worldwide. “I get really emotional when I sing and I think that comes through no matter what language you speak,” Isaiah says of his international success. In Kyiv, during the ESC 2017 first Semi-Final he performed his song “Don’t Come Easy” sucessfully.