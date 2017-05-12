THE SECOND ROUND
was continued perfectly at the ESC 2017 SECOND SEMI-FINAL.
MORE GREAT SONGS, AND TEN WINNERS
After the great opening on Tuesday, the ESC 2017 Second Semi-Final presented again amazing songs, and a wider range of styles than before.
Besides, ethno-dance-tracks, cultural influences were much stronger represented than before. From Gypsy sounds to yodel performances, the songs reminded to bring Europe and people of all nations together. See the final winner here…
THE PARTICIPANTS OF THE ESC 2017 SECOND SEMI-FINAL
The Eurovision Song Contest is a big challenge. It’s a huge honor for each artist to be a part of the world’s biggest music event. So, all of the participants are winners. However, only one can win the coveted trophy. We show you the best 10 songs of the evening including background information about the artists.
JANA BURČESKA GETS ENGAGED!
Many songs of the Eurovision Song Contest deal with the subject love. On Thursday, during the ESC 2017 Second Semi-Final the great love became true for Jana Burčeska from F.Y.R. Macedonia. In the so called Green Room, this time in the middle of the hall, a big surprised waited for the beautiful pregnant singer, who has performed her song “Dance Alone” before. After the voting, her partner Alexander asked her to marry him live on air! Of course, Jana said YES. By the way, it was the first Eurovision proposal ever. Jana invited “everyone in Kyiv” to her wedding. Unfortunately, Jana will not take part in the Grand-Final, but all hearts are with her. Congratulations from the VALEUR team.
ILINCA FT. ALEX FLOREA (ROMANIA)
Since the age of seven, the sweet Ilinca has studied music. She performed at festivals throughout Romania, until she took part in X Factor at the age of 14. As a member of a four-piece girl band, she reached the live shows. When she was 16, she took part in The Voice of Romania. There, she reached the semifinals along with Loredana. She started to collaborate with several cultural institutions in Romania, which is the result for her amazing yodel performance.
Alex Florea started singing in the age of 16. Mihai Traistariu, who represented Romania in the 2006 ESC, sent him to a music school, and later to festivals. Alex visited the popular Arts School, and he studies now for a master degree at the Faculty of Fine Arts in the theatre section.
Their song “Yodel It” needs getting used to listen, but then, it is a great one. The ESC was invented to bring the European cultures together. Ilinca and Alex Florea keep that aim alive. They mix traditional singing with contemporary dance music. When the cute girl starts to yodel, incredulous amazement will be the first reaction. However, after some seconds of listening to Yodel It! everybody’s feet will start to move and to dance. This courage was rewarded at the ESC 2017 Second Semi-Final.
JOCI PAPAI (HUNGARY)
With his song “Origo”, Joci Papai from Hungary expands the cultural influences. He is the first Roma who starts for Hungary, therefore it is a historical moment.
The son of the leader of a gypsy orchestra, decided at the age of just four to walk the same path. First, he picked up a guitar, an instrument he never let go since then. Joci played also basketball successfully from an early age, but, his dream was and remains the music.
It’s very good, because his song “Origo” is a wonderful blend of authentic gypsy music and modern pop.
JACQUE HOUDEK (CROATIA)
Two amazing voices slumber in the huge breast of Jacques Houdek. He was born in Zagreb, Croatia in 1981. His career began in 2000. Since then, he belongs to the leading singer of the younger generation of Croatian vocalists. His blend of different music genres captivated audiences of all ages.
Jacques’ huge discography includes 13 wonderful albums, which were awarded with gold, platin, diamond, and silver 5 times up today. Jacque Houdek is also a mentor on The Voice of Croatia.
His song “My Friend” shows the full power of Jacques’ voice. Unbelievable, how he is able to switch the pitches.
KRISTIAN KOSTOV (BULGARIA)
At the age of 6, Kristian Kostov’s musical journey began. The handsome boy, with roots in Europe and Asia, took part in many competitions. His breakthrough was his appearance on Russia’s “The Voice Kids”, where he was mentored by Dima Bilan, an Eurovision Song Contest winner.
Kristian left Russia in 2015 to take part in “X Factor Bulgaria”, where he finished as a runner-up. His single “Vdigam Level” was a number one hit for 14 weeks. It has received almost six million views on YouTube. Kristian can perform in many languages. His song “Beautiful Mess” was very successful at the ESC 2017 Second Semi-Final. On Saturday he will perform it again at the Grand-Final in Kyiv, Ukraine.
IMRI (ISRAEL)
Born and raised near Tel Aviv, the 25 years old musician won this year’s Rising Star TV competition show and, thus, the chance to represent Israel in the ESC 2017 Second Semi-Final.
As backing vocalist, he participated already two times at the ESC.
With “I Feel Alive” he will also take part at the Grand-Finale in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday evening.
NAVIBAND (BELARUS)
Naviband, that are Artem Lukyanenko and Ksenia Zhuk. Artem is a 24 years old journalist, as well as a talented guitar and piano player.
Ksenia is 25, and a talented vocalist. Founded in 2013, the duo received already awards one year later.
They performed their song “Story of My Life” at the ESC 2017 Second Semi-Final.
NATHAN TRENT (AUSTRIA)
Nathan is a singer and songwriter, born in Innsbruck in 1992. He is the son of an Italian mother and an Austrian father. At the early age of 3, he began to play violin and piano. He played in productions for the State Theatre as a child. Nathan studied at the Music and Arts University Vienna. In Kyiv, he performs his song “Running On Air”.
JOWST (NORWAY)
Behind JOWST stands Joakim With. He developed an interest in punk rock and songwriting at the age of 15.
Before he started his career as engineer and producer, Joakim finished the music producer school, where he also worked as a teacher.
“Grab The Moment” was another successful dance track on the ESC 2017 Second Semi-Final stage.
OG3NE (THE NETHERLANDS)
OG3NE represents the mothers blood type, and the genes that tie the three Dutch sisters of the vocal group together. They are: Lisa (22), and the twins Amy and Shelley (21). Their great breakthrough came in 2016.
“Lights and Shadows” is a very personal and harmonious song, and a tribute to their mother, written by father Rick. Their mother has been seriously ill for many years. So, the song shall inspire all people, whose families are disrupted by illness too. The impact on their close, musical family is huge. They take care of another. However, still they have to cope with a lot of grief.
So, their success on the ESC stage creates valuable moments of happiness. “We will do everything in our power to make our country proud. We want to see a proud smile on our mother’s face too. This is our way to say thank you for everything she has given us and for what she means to us”.
ANJA (DENMARK)
Her parents are Danish emigrants, and also her relatives live in Denmark. Therefore, her childhood dream became true now.
Anja represents the homeland of her family, Denmark. The beautiful 21 years old woman won the third season of The Voice of Australia in 2014.
She performed her song “Where I Am” at the ESC 2017 Second Semi-Final successfully.