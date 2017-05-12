ILINCA FT. ALEX FLOREA (ROMANIA)

Since the age of seven, the sweet Ilinca has studied music. She performed at festivals throughout Romania, until she took part in X Factor at the age of 14. As a member of a four-piece girl band, she reached the live shows. When she was 16, she took part in The Voice of Romania. There, she reached the semifinals along with Loredana. She started to collaborate with several cultural institutions in Romania, which is the result for her amazing yodel performance.

Alex Florea started singing in the age of 16. Mihai Traistariu, who represented Romania in the 2006 ESC, sent him to a music school, and later to festivals. Alex visited the popular Arts School, and he studies now for a master degree at the Faculty of Fine Arts in the theatre section.