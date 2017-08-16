ETAM – 100 YEARS OF STYLE & SENSUALITY

It’s barely conceivable, the trend-setter and strong advocate of the typical French joie de vivre and «Je suis sexy» attitude celebrates its 100th birthday this year : ETAM
THE FRENCH WAY TO BE SEXY
Everywhere outside of France, ETAM is championing French Liberté and the French way to be sexy, with the objective of becoming a world’s gold standard in lingerie.
ETAM SUMMER COLLECTION
With its spring-summer collection 2017, the French lingerie label etam unchains body and soul and hence not only celebrates the “French liberty” but also the 100 years anniversary of the lingerie label.
More than 80 of the world’s most beautiful models were booked to reverently celebrate this occasion. Gracefully they stride along the runway, wearing seductive bras, lovely lace underwear and sexy straps.
JE SUIS SEXY
The show at Centre Pompidou in Paris showed five scenes that all had a different motto. „Je suis sexy“ presents a provocative latex and leather mix. It coquets with translucent lace in order to highlight the sensuality.
JE SUIS CHIC
With its beaded lace and soft, romatic pink, „Je suis chic“ reflects the French Chic of the 1920s.
JE SUIS DIVINE
This range takes us back to the studio 54 of the 1970s with gold and black and small Swarovski crystals.
JE SUIS JOYFUL
This range is an homage to the French lifestyle, a tribute to the classy and charismatic woman, having fun and who doesn’t take life too serious.
Text: etam / beautypress
Pictures: etam