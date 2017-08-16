ETAM – 100 YEARS OF STYLE & SENSUALITY

VALEUR MAGAZINE

VALEUR is the unique trend and entertainment magazine of modern times. Instead of short news, the focus is on in-depth reports. Fashion, lifestyle, wellness, beauty, film, music, and entertainment are presented in balance with social, cultural, politicaland other aspects, which touch our everyday life.

Many photo stories are produced by the VALEUR PRODUCTION MGMT.

The VALEUR MODELS complete the portfolio. They are very eye-catching representatives of the international VALEUR MEDIA NETWORKS.