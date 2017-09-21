FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA LAUNCHES IN PARIS

Rihanna celebrated the September 8 launch of her beauty brand Fenty Beauty by Rihanna in Paris.
Rihanna hosted a second international launch event in the iconic gardens Jardin des Tuileries, Paris, France. She celebrated her iconic beauty brand launch with press, makeup influencers and artists.
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Offering a unique experience with the Fenty Beauty brand, the event was held in a private crystal tent in the famous gardens.
Her iconic launch collection was on full display to swatch and play with, while guests received personalized Fenty Face makeup consultations from the Fenty Beauty Global Artistry Team, including Hector Espinal (Global Artist) and James Kaliardos (Resident Artist).
Rihanna arrived after the gardens had been closed for the evening, surprising guests by unveiling an exclusive sneak preview of her Holiday 2017 Galaxy Collection, which will be available beginning October 13th.
THE MAKEUP
Continuing her trend of surprising with a new iconic look, Rihanna dazzled guests with her makeup for the night, which included:
Foundation- Pro Filt’r Long wear soft matte foundation in “330”
Concealer- Pro Filt’r Long wear soft matte foundation in “310” and Match Stix matte skin stick in “Almond”
Contour- Match Stix matte skin stick in “Truffle”
Highlight- Match Stix “Blonde” and Killawatt in “Hu$la Baby” and “Moscow Mule”
Lips & Eyes – Sneak Peek of Holiday products
THE MOST INFLUENTIAL ATTENDING GUESTS
Enjoy Phoenix, 4 millions de followers sur Instagram,
Dalalid, 2,2 millions de followers sur Instagram,
Sananas2106, 1,5 millions de followers sur Instagram,
Horia, 1,2 millions de followers sur Instagram,
Simply Andrea, 1,3 millions de followers sur Instagram,
Claramarz, 1,1 million de followers sur Instagram,
Emma Cake Up, 1,1 millions de followers sur Instagram,
Sandrea26France, 1 million de followers sur Instagram,
Gloria_Nbr, 883 000 followers sur Instagram,
Emmymakeuppro, 709 000 followers sur Instagram.
THE LAUNCH COLLECTION
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launched globally across 17 countries with 40 Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation shades, covering an extensive shade range. The launch collection also includes a Universal Primer, Gloss Bomb, matte and shimmer Match Stix, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters, Invisimatte Blotting Powder and Paper, and precision tools to perfect the look.
Pictures: Getty Images for Fenty Beauty