FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA LAUNCHES IN PARIS

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Offering a unique experience with the Fenty Beauty brand, the event was held in a private crystal tent in the famous gardens.

Her iconic launch collection was on full display to swatch and play with, while guests received personalized Fenty Face makeup consultations from the Fenty Beauty Global Artistry Team, including Hector Espinal (Global Artist) and James Kaliardos (Resident Artist).

Rihanna arrived after the gardens had been closed for the evening, surprising guests by unveiling an exclusive sneak preview of her Holiday 2017 Galaxy Collection, which will be available beginning October 13th.