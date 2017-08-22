FREYA SWIMWEAR – TROPICAL COLORS & UNIQUE DESIGNS

SAFARI BEACH

Prowl the shore in Safari Beach, and revel in a culture clash of ethnic inspired prints. Tiger, Lion, and Cheetah faces hide amongst tropical floral blooms, fused with flashes of neon against an earthy background to create a unique and compelling collection.

Choose from either the sweetheart padded bikini top featuring lightly padded foam cups and a sweetheart neckline, available in sizes 30-38 D-HH cup or the twist bandeau bikini top with twist front detail and detachable straps, available in sizes 30-36 B-G cup.

Complete your beach chic look with either the bikini brief, twist side tanga or short available in sizes XS-XL.