FREYA SWIMWEAR – TROPICAL COLORS & UNIQUE DESIGNS

Discover a world of bold prints, hot tropical colors and unique designs that will be sure to turn heads this summer because of the summer collection presented by FREYA SWIMWEAR.
FREYA SWIMWEAR COLLECTION 2017
Freya is a multiple fashion award-winner. For many years, the brand belongs to the committed ones that take care for the perfect fit, also for bigger cup-sizes. Freya supports public awareness campaigns such as Pink Ribbon, to inform and help women to find the right bra size. Since 1998, Freya is on a mission to make women feel fabulous. New styles, new lingerie, bra size swimwear, sports underwear, loungewear – not to mention new ways to get the message of great fit out there in the digital age. Bold prints and delicate designs characterize this summer FREYA SWIMWEAR.
SAFARI BEACH
Prowl the shore in Safari Beach, and revel in a culture clash of ethnic inspired prints. Tiger, Lion, and Cheetah faces hide amongst tropical floral blooms, fused with flashes of neon against an earthy background to create a unique and compelling collection.
Choose from either the sweetheart padded bikini top featuring lightly padded foam cups and a sweetheart neckline, available in sizes 30-38 D-HH cup or the twist bandeau bikini top with twist front detail and detachable straps, available in sizes 30-36 B-G cup.
Complete your beach chic look with either the bikini brief, twist side tanga or short available in sizes XS-XL.
TROPICOOL
Be a chilled-out beach babe in this fresh line, and stand out from the crowd in this contemporary geometric print collection featuring zingy neon hues on a crispy white base. It’s easy to be original with Tropicool as you have loads of swim styles to choose from. The padded bandeau bikini top features lightly padded foam cups and a low center front in sizes 30-36 B-G cup.
You could also choose the non-padded plunge featuring a low plunging neckline and underwired cups for shape and support in sizes 30-38 C-FF cup. Pair with matching coordinate like the bikini brief available in sizes XS-XXL. Prefer a one-piece option? The suit features a contemporary high neck style with lightly padded foam cups and a concealed underwire in sizes 30-38 C-FF cup.
ZETA
Be bold in Zeta, a striking mix of all the season’s hottest jewel tones and geometric tile print design. A must have collection for the fashion forward Freya girl. The non-padded tankini top features a super flattering plunging neckline and concealed underwire for fantastic support. Pair with the bikini brief or reversible tie side brief for the ultimate beach babe look.
