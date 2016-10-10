THE ONE GRAND SHOW – BERLIN’S BIGGEST SPECTACLE IN THE FRIEDRICHSTADT PALAST

The world premiere of THE ONE Grand Show on October 6 was a big and spectacular event. More than 100 artists from 26 nations stand on the world’s largest theatre stage and they will do it until 2018 from now on. The production budget amounts to 11 million euros and the 500 extravagant costumes were designed by the world star Jean Paul Gaultier himself.

THE ONE Grand Show - with costumes by Jean Paul Gaultier

A REAL WORLD STAR

General director and producer Dr. Berndt Schmidt engaged a true dream-team for the THE ONE Grand Show. For the Palast, a cooperation with Jean Paul Gaultier had been a long held dream as well: “Whoever has had the chance to take a look at Gaultiers’ schedule knows: It is sensational that this legendary couturier took weeks off his time to design 500 costumes for the THE ONE Grand Show. We were extremely lucky that his life-long dream of designing for a revue can finally be fulfilled here, at the Palast,” Schmidt says.

Jean Paul Gaultier is one of the few real world stars in the fashion industry. The Parisian designer made striped marine shirts haute couture and brought Madonna ultimate fame with the legendary cone bra. He has worked with Beyoncé, Depeche Mode, Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, and Tina Turner. Gaultiers’ genius and his passion for big shows can be seen in the daring and spectacular designs for the enormous stage production in the Palast.



THE ONE Grand Show Friedrichstadt Palast - © Photo: Marco Kokkot

THE CREATIVE HEAD

Roland Welke is the driving force behind the creative dream-constellation. Welke is one of the most productive and successful European showmen. Working independently since 2015, this is the first time that he holds the sole responsibility for the script and direction of a Grand Show: “Only in dreams, on stage, and in movies, everything is possible. That’s why I want to combine these elements; the three-dimensional images of theatre, the cross-fade and slow-motion effects used in the film industry and the endless possibilities of dreams that are not limited by natural laws. A rushing stream of images, where everything changes and nothing stays the same.”



THE STORY

For the THE ONE Grand Show, a revue theatre that has been abandoned for decades, is brought back to life by an underground party. A young party guest loses himself in the exceptional aura of this place. The present and the glory and glamour of old times blur into a euphoric waking dream. While everything around him dissolves, flies, spins – even the ground under his feet disperses – he feels what kind of support he longs for in his life, the person who means everything to him: THE ONE.



THE CAST

Roman Lob, in the role of the young party guest, won the German preliminary of the ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ and represented Germany in front of an international audience of millions. He performed the song ‘Standing Still’ written by British jazz high flyer Jamie Cullum. Lob ranked first place in the iTunes charts. Furthermore, he ranked third place in the German single charts and he was awarded with the German music award ‘Echo.’ Brigitte Oelke, ‘Killer Queen’ of the musical We Will Rock You, changes her location to the Spree, joining as a diverse vocal soloist. The Swiss singer takes on the role of the former theatre manager, who once more pulls the strings in the old theatre to stage a final ‘show’ inside of the young guest’s fantasy.



THE ONE Grand Show Friedrichstadt Palast - Costumes by Jean Paul Gaultier © Photo: Marco Kokkot

THE MUSIC & LIGHT

Among others, the international team of composers includes, Scottish singer-songwriter Kate Victoria ‘KT’ Tunstall who gained international fame with her single ‘Black Horse & The Cherry Tree.’ KT Tunstall was awarded with the BRIT Award – the most prestigious award in British pop music – for Best Female Solo Artist. The successful musician Gregor Meyle wrote several songs for the THE ONE Grand Show: He received Gold Awards for his last two studio albums ‘New York-Stintino’ and ‘Meile für Meyle,’ he hosts the popular TV format ‘Meylensteine,’ and he has delighted over 200,000 guests at his concerts.

Upon special request of Roland Welke, Emmy Award winning Peter Morse, one of the internationally most demanded experts in lighting design, was also brought to the event. He has worked together with stars such as Madonna, Barbra Streisand, Prince, Bette Midler, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, and Janet Jackson. Peter Morse will stage ‘the light’ for THE ONE Grand Show as an individual fictional character, an immaterial protagonist so to speak.



THE ONE Grand Show Friedrichstadt Palast - Costumes by Jean Paul Gaultier © Photo: Marco Kokkot

THE CHOREOGRAPHERS

The team of choreographers is also of high international quality. Brian Friedman choreographs for world stars like Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Cher, and Britney Spears. He was awarded five times with the American Choreography Award and is the creative director for ‘The X Factor’ UK, ‘The X Factor’ US, and can currently be seen on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Craig Revel Horwood signed on as choreographer and director responsible for ‘La Traviata’ in Munich, ‘The Lion King’ in Paris, and ‘Miss Saigon’ in London. He gained international fame as a TV judge through BBC’s award-winning show ‘Strictly come dancing’ or New Zealand’s ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Marguerite Donlon ranks among the most successful and innovative contemporary choreographers.

She created choreographies for ballet ensembles around the world, such as the Vienna State Ballet, the Ballet of Stuttgart, and the Hubbard Street Dance Company of Chicago.

A technical highlight this time around is the stage floor construction, a type of moveable plaice plateau that can ‘drift apart’, achieving illusions of blurring and losingthe-ground-under-one’s-feet in a dream-like manner.



THE GRAND SHOWS OF THE FRIEDRICHSTADT PALAST

Since 2008, every Grand Show produced by Schmidt (Qi, Yma, SHOW ME, THE WYLD) was even more successful than the prior production. While SHOW ME made a 37.5-million-euro ticket revenue, the Grand Show THE WYLD made about 40.8 million euro. Carried by these successes, the Palast is investing over 11 million euro in the fifth big production under Schmidt’s responsibility.

The show is set to run until mid-2018. Advance sale tickets from 19.80 Euros incl. additional fees are available at the Friedrichstadt Palast Website (click here) or at the ticket hotline 030-2326 2326.