GIMME DANGER – A HOMAGE TO THE STOOGES

PLAY LIKE YOU MEAN IT
He is the godfather of independent music. Simple, authentic, honest – he remained always true to himself, as well as to his music and fans: James Osterberg aka Iggy Pop. GIMME DANGER shows the history of the friends David Alexander, Ron and Scott Asheton. With them, Iggy Pop founded The Stooges to revolutionize the music business.
In times, when major labels dominated the scene – as well as the taste of the crowd – The Stooges were a true bombshell on the market. Never, the four young guys thought about glory, honor, prosperity, and welfare. They loved and lived just pure music. Wherever they appeared or performed; on-, beside or in front of stage, it meant pure excess. And it meant pure rock music.
The Stooges didn’t play just music. Their sounds and performances were a true force of nature. When Iggy started his eccentric show, Ron and Alexander turned the volume of their Marshall amplifiers to 10 and Scott began to punch on the drums, also huge piers and festival areas couldn’t stand the elemental force of music.
GIMME DANGER
Now, cult film-maker Jim Jarmusch presents the rise and fall of The Stooges in his movie “Gimme Danger”. He describes the film as an essay about the best rock band ever. With original pictures, animated scenes, and interviews, he shows the up and downs of the origin of punk and many other music styles. Sensitive, and with greatest respect, the film underlines the uniqueness and power of The Stooges, as well as their influence on the history of music.
IN CINEMAS NOW
Gimme Danger is in cinemas now. It is a homage to people, who follow their ideals, without considering if people like it or not.
The German premiere took place in Berlin last week. Among the guests were Iggy Pop’s son Eric Benson and his wife. Rammstein guitarist Richard Zven Kruspe, Alexander Hacke (Einstürzende Neubauten) and Bela B. (Die Ärzte) showed that The Stooges have influenced very different music styles until today.
NOT ONLY FOR FANS
The movie isn’t just for fans, but for all people. Actually, it is perfect for younger once. They could learn more about history of authenticity music, friendship and passion. Furthermore, they will learn, what it means to stay true to oneself the entire live. In times, when people try to have success through boring casting shows, they could learn, what it means to create real music and to play like you mean it. So, watch Gimme Danger. It is out now in cinemas.