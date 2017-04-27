GIMME DANGER – A HOMAGE TO THE STOOGES

In times, when major labels dominated the scene – as well as the taste of the crowd – The Stooges were a true bombshell on the market. Never, the four young guys thought about glory, honor, prosperity, and welfare. They loved and lived just pure music. Wherever they appeared or performed; on-, beside or in front of stage, it meant pure excess. And it meant pure rock music.

The Stooges didn’t play just music. Their sounds and performances were a true force of nature. When Iggy started his eccentric show, Ron and Alexander turned the volume of their Marshall amplifiers to 10 and Scott began to punch on the drums, also huge piers and festival areas couldn’t stand the elemental force of music.