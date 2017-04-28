The funkiest and wackiest family of the universe is back: The GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY. Again, they protect the universe, of course, not without causing a big chaos before.
THE SONGS
Actually, a film review starts with a critic about the movie itself. However, in case of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 it makes sense to start with the powerful soundtrack. The fantastic Mixtapes “Awesome Mix #2” create pace, zest, as well as a unique atmosphere from the first second. The energetic songs, well known from radio or personal playlists, will press you deeply into your seat. They are a common thread through the story, which shows how the different types of heroes learn to hold the new family united. Furthermore, the songs lead from one laugher to the next one. So, you will experience pure action and entertainment in every single second.
Director James Gunn considers the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 soundtrack “even more ingeniously and nuanced than the first one. It covers the entire range of music styles. While some songs are a bit more electrical, others are very popular. Altogether, they are brilliant. As previously, I had the songs alredy in mind, when I wrote the script. So, I have written them to it directly. They are a part of dramaturgy. Each song, fits perfectly to the respective scene, where it can be heard.”
THE STORY
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 starts short time after the first episode. It continues the action-packed adventures of daredevil Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, and his eccentric friends. After they rescued the planet Xandar, the young family crosses the universe as mercenaries.
During their voyages, the GUARDIANS seek out the answer to Peter’s secret, his real origin. During the course of the story, old enemies become allies. Moreover, some popular comic cult-figures expand MARVEL’s cinematic universe, when they support the efforts of the brave team.
THE FAMILY
All members of the GUARDIANS, dazzling and unique figures that come from dysfunctional family relationships, return on the screen in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2. The first movie dealt with the development of the family. The fascinating sequel is focused on what it means to be a family. The essential difference explains James Gunn: “The central issue of the movie is to be a family. It’s much more difficult to be a family and to prove it, than to start one. Therefore, we tell a much more complex story this time. The first movie showed outsiders who came together. But, what’s next?” In cinema, the audience will see the development of relations between the individual characters.
THE SEEKER
STAR LORD – CHRIS PRATT
Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, has to face and solve a huge family problem: it’s true origin.
Chris Pratt plays again the role, which has made him famous in 2014. Due to GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, he became a cult-figure of the fan community as well as a real star.
In the first movie, Peter is a true daredevil, who had to learn to handle the relationship with his mother. Meanwhile, he has learned a sense of duty as well as to assume responsibility.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY is focused Peter’s relationship with his father, as well as other figures, who played a fatherly role in his life.
THE BEAUTY
GAMORA – ZOE SALDANA
As deadly as a viper, the green-skinned assassin Gamora fights again on the Star-Lord’s side. The introvert beauty has also to deal with family problems. While Thanos is her adoptive father, Nebula is her sister.
“In the first movie, the audience gained the impression, that Gamora would be the good and Nebula would be the wayward sister, who looks almost like a villain.”, explains executive producer Louis D’Esposito. “Now, we learn that the relationship between the sisters is much more complicated. Gamora starts to reflect herself. She tries to come to terms with her own sins, her own fears, and her way to push others away from herself”.
It’s actually a pity, that Gamora is green-skinned, because the amazing Zoe Saldana plays her role. The gorgeous actress with Dominican roots convinced the audience in several movies. Among them are Colombiana (2011), the Star Trek movies of the new generation, Avatar (2009), Pirates of the Caribbean (2003), and others. Zoe Saldana will also play Gamora in the upcoming sequels of the Avengers series. They will be released next year as well as in 2019.
THE MYSTERIOUS
NEBULA – KAREN GILLAN
This time, Gamora’s sister plays a bigger role than in the first episode. Karen Gillan stars again as Nebula in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2. The new episode shows why Nebula is that cool and tough being, that is in fight with her sister her whole life. She will leave noting undone to destroy every enemy in her way, including her own sister Gamora.
THE MENTALIST
MANTIS
POM KLEMENTIEFF
MANTIS is the servant of Ego and his assistant. She is a very popular figure within the MARVEL comic-universe. Mantis is smart and naive at the same time. The Canadian Pom Klementieff performs the sensitive being, who has mystical skills.
THE GIANT
DRAX – DAVE BAUTISTA
The physically intimidating, tattooed Drax is performed again by Dave Bautista. The former wrestler and mixed material artist presents his figure with many facets. Drax is a threatening being as well as an adorable guy. He is unaware of his sober and unfiltered perception of the environment. “In my opinion, Drax was loved by so many people, because they really understood his origin and background”, explain executive producer Jonathan Schwartz. “Drax takes everything literally. He has actually no sense of humor. But, this combination makes everything he says very funny. In the new episode, Drax evolves in a really funny way. Strenuously, he tries to learn to take not everything literally. But, he isn’t really successful.”
THE CUTIE – GROOT – VIN DIESEL
“I am Groot”. Three words can be enough sometimes. Although the wise tree-like humanoid with his human traits Groot had a very limited vocabulary, he drew attention in all scenes where he appeared in the first episode. Despite his unusual unique appearance and his extremely limited communication skills, with these three short words and his character Groot captured the hearts of the audience around the world. As loyal friend of Rocket and the other Guardians, Groot made the greatest sacrifice that a living being can make. Now, he is back as Baby Groot in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2.
Baby Groot is a figure with a completely different personality. But, Vin Diesel’s voice breathes live into the cute tree-like kid again.
“He hasn’t memories of the adult Groot, he is a baby”, says James Gunn. “However, he is absolutely adorable. But he has more problems to control his anger than his ancestor. The members of the Guardians react differently to Baby Groot. While Gamora develops maternal feelings, Quill hardly take notice of him. Drax doesn’t like him so much. Rocket shouts at Groot quite often, but he gets along well with him.”
THE DAREDEVIL
ROCKET – BRADLEY COOPER
Rocket is a little traumatized animal that was literally taken apart and put back together in the past. He is crazy, overactive, and a true daredevil. But, behind his cheeky mouth and behavior, there is a sincere and cordial core. Nobody else than the triple Oscar®-nominated actor Bradley Cooper speaks the incredible funny hero.
THE SUPERNATURAL – EGO
KURT RUSSEL
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 tells the Peter’s journey after the discovery of his biological father’s Ego. Ego is a heavenly being. In search of his son, he explored the galaxies for a long time. The ambivalent and mysterious character performs Hollywood mega-star Kurt Russel.
THE PRUDENT – YONDU
MICHAEL ROOKER
„Yondu is an extremely important figure. In the first movie, we have given many hints about his background and personality”, explains James Gunn. With his magical arrow, the blue-skinned leader of the Ravangers is a very powerful part of the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY.
James Gunn continues: “I am intrigued by characters with many facets, which combine the good and the evil. No one plays better this kind of figures than Michael Rooker. You never know, whether he is going to hit you or to hug you. It’s excellent and amazing. Yondu is crazy, but he has also heart and soul. We saw it already at the end of the first movie, when he was fooled by Peter Quill. Exactly because of this, he was proud of Peter. In many ways, the friendship between Yondu and Peter is the central relationship in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL.2.”
THE INCREDIBLE NEWCOMER – STAKAR
SILVESTER STALLONE
A special moment is the appearance of STAKAR (Starhawk, Stakar Ogord), who is another hero of MARVEL’s universe. The Hollywood legend Silvester Stallone is certainly the most impressive reinforcement of the troop of heroes.
AYESHA – THE RULER
is the golden high priestess of the Sovereign. With 6″3, the Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki had with the best conditions to play the leader of the beautiful and perfect alien race.
KRAGLIN – THE LOYAL
is the assistant of Yondu. He is very loyal and a member of the Ravagers his entire life. Sean Gunn performs this character, who plays an important role in this movie.
CONCLUSION
THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY were created by Arnold Drake and Gene Colan in the year 1969. They were designed as heroes of the 31st century. Each member was the last of its kind. The movie adaption of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY differs from the other MARVEL films. It is certainly the funniest as well as the most emotional group of heroes. Their story is about true friendship, moreover, it’s about a family of strangers, who follow one common aim. Therefore, the characters are the most adorable ones within MARVEL’s universe. They aren’t perfect, omniscient, or invincible. Beside their strong skills, they are outsiders with weak points. They are fallible and chaotic, which makes them humanly as well as congenial.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 2 fascinates from the first second. The powerful soundtrack creates a unique atmosphere. The songs fit perfectly to the respective scenes. They put emphasis on the peculiarities and characters of the heroes. Director James Gunn has created a unique universe for the young as well as for the old. There is no need to be a MARVEL fan or to be familiar with the comics and previous stories. For all people who want to laugh 2 hours, while enjoying finest action, emotional moments and a story about an adorable family, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY is the right movie.