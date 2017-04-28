THE SONGS

Actually, a film review starts with a critic about the movie itself. However, in case of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 it makes sense to start with the powerful soundtrack. The fantastic Mixtapes “Awesome Mix #2” create pace, zest, as well as a unique atmosphere from the first second. The energetic songs, well known from radio or personal playlists, will press you deeply into your seat. They are a common thread through the story, which shows how the different types of heroes learn to hold the new family united. Furthermore, the songs lead from one laugher to the next one. So, you will experience pure action and entertainment in every single second.

Director James Gunn considers the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 soundtrack “even more ingeniously and nuanced than the first one. It covers the entire range of music styles. While some songs are a bit more electrical, others are very popular. Altogether, they are brilliant. As previously, I had the songs alredy in mind, when I wrote the script. So, I have written them to it directly. They are a part of dramaturgy. Each song, fits perfectly to the respective scene, where it can be heard.”