THE GUEST SINGERS

Overall, four prominent guest singers performed duets with Morten Harket. With great gesture, Ian McCulloch, singer and head of Echo & The Bunnymen, was welcomed on the stage the first night.

On the second night, a-ha welcomed the Yazoo-singer Alison Moyet, Ingrid Helene Håvik from Highasakite, and the American singer Lissie.