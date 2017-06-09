HACKSAW RIDGE is the name of a steep cliff on the island of Okinawa.

After the United States enters the Second World War, Desmond T. Doss signs up voluntarily to serve in the US Army. But, because of his father and some past experiences, Desmond refuses to carry or use any kind of weapon. But, he wants to serve as medic.

In Consideration of the forthcoming mission in Okinawa, he become the laughing stock of the company, because of his behavior and piety.