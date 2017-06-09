HACKSAW RIDGE is the name of a steep cliff on the island of Okinawa.
After the United States enters the Second World War, Desmond T. Doss signs up voluntarily to serve in the US Army. But, because of his father and some past experiences, Desmond refuses to carry or use any kind of weapon. But, he wants to serve as medic.
In Consideration of the forthcoming mission in Okinawa, he become the laughing stock of the company, because of his behavior and piety.
HIS FATE – THE HACKSAW RIDGE
The Hacksaw Ridge becomes his fate. Here, the 77th Infantry Division falls into a trap. Surrounded by suicide squads, many soldiers die within a hail of bullets or through Japanese bayonets.
But, while the survivors of his company retreats, Desmond stays on the battlefield, where he saves 75 men’s lives. Thus, the young man becomes a hero.
ONE MORE
Desmond creates an own rope construction, to bring his comrades down from the clip. After each single rescue, he prays for having the power to help one more soldier.
THE MEDAL OF HONOR
Doss is the only conscientious objector who received the highest and most prestigious military decoration, the Medal of Honor, without firing one single shot.
MEL GIBSON
Twenty years after BRAVEHEART, Mel Gibson shows with Hacksaw Ridge another battle of material, brutal and bloody. Once more, he tries to show the real face of war in contrast to the believe to do the right thing.
ANDREW GARFIELD
The impressive pictures and sound create an authentic atmosphere. They lead the spectators deep into the story. Andrew Garfield, the “Amazing Spiderman”, stars in Hacksaw Ridge as Desmond T. Doss. He plays the devout man who believes in god and the comment: You shall not kill. His sensitive and authentic performance, is brilliant.
REVIEW
However, in some moments, Hacksaw Ridge reminds on “Born on the Fourth of July” with Tom Cruise. But, it doesn’t reach the class of the Oliver Stone movie finally. Gibson doesn’t query the war itself, and the end is arguable as well as some leaps within the story.
Apart from that, Hacksaw Ridge is a good move with a message. which is important today as in times of Desmond; it’s better to save lives than to take them. It is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray.