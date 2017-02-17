HAPPY SOCKS & ELLEN VON UNWERTH

A COLORFUL PLEASENT-TO-WEAR FEELING

When we think of a cozy feeling as well as a unique, cheeky, sexy look, we should think about that special brand from Stockholm, Sweden, which combines all of it with a huge sense of humor HAPPY SOCKS. This time, the exceptional photographer Ellen von Unwerth put the funny accessories for the feet in the limelight.

Since years, the Swedish brand presents colorful high quality socks. Probably, it requires a little bit self-confidence to wear these socks the first time. But they fit to a suit as well as a nice dress or skirt. Especially, when you experience the very good wearing-comfort, you will never want to miss these pieces.