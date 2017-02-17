HAPPY SOCKS & ELLEN VON UNWERTH

A COLORFUL PLEASENT-TO-WEAR FEELING
When we think of a cozy feeling as well as a unique, cheeky, sexy look, we should think about that special brand from Stockholm, Sweden, which combines all of it with a huge sense of humor HAPPY SOCKS. This time, the exceptional photographer Ellen von Unwerth put the funny accessories for the feet in the limelight.
Since years, the Swedish brand presents colorful high quality socks. Probably, it requires a little bit self-confidence to wear these socks the first time. But they fit to a suit as well as a nice dress or skirt. Especially, when you experience the very good wearing-comfort, you will never want to miss these pieces.
THE COOPERATION
For the winter season, HAPPY SOCKS has collaborated with the exceptional photographer and artist Ellen von Unwerth. So, the HAPPY SOCKS “carte blanche” was given to the renowned artist to present her own vision of the Swedish through a creative and visual partnership.
The German photographer was and still is a perfect fit to present the winter collection of socks and underwear through a new lens.
Her iconic, original perspective and the inimitable imagery she has created, complete perfectly the Swedish brand’s image and aesthetic.
THE STORY
Ellen von Unwerth created an amusing and vivid photoshoot as well as a vibrant video where Happy Socks becomes the coveted object of a couple of thieves.
The duo decides to rob a house for its most precious and desirable possessions: socks & underwear. As they break in, the glamorous owner is busy with housework. They sneak in and cannot resist trying all the Happy Socks drying in the back yard.
Adding comical elements to the story, they get carried away and begin to party as if the house was theirs. It does not take long before the owner hears suspicious noises.
Just as they are about to get caught, the couple manages to escape jumping into their car, leaving the owner of the house red with fury.
ELLEN VON UNWERTH
She is one of the most popular and successful international photographers and directors. Her sensual campaigns for GUESS in the early 1990s launched Ellen von Unwerth’s commercial career. Subsequently, she has created campaigns for Agent Provocateur, Chantal Thomas, Victoria’s Secret. She worked also for Tommy Hilfiger, Mac Cosmetics, MOËT & CHANDON, Cointreau, Lacoste, L’Oréal, Diesel, Chanel, Blumarine and many others.
Ellen von Unwerth has also ventured into directing short films for various clients like Dior, Azzedine Alaïa and Katherine Hamnett, Guess. Her commercials for Guerlain, Clinique, Revlon, Victoria’s Secret, and a range of music videos were also very impressive. A numerous of books and two photo-novellas collect the work of Ellen von Unwerth. Her first book, Snaps, was published in 1994 followed by Wicked (’98), Couples (’99) and Omahyra & Boyd (2005).
AMAZING PHOTOGRAPHY
She published her photo-novella Revenge in 2003. Exhibitions in New York, Paris, Amsterdam, Hamburg and Moscow followed.
The Fräulein book was published in December of 2009 by Taschen and accompanied by exhibitions in New York, London, Paris and Berlin.
In 2012 Ellen von Unwerth published the photo-novella « The story of Olga » as a collectors item with Taschen publishing house.
Her photographs were widely exhibited internationally including in Archaeology of Elegance (2012), Fashioning Fiction, exhibited at MoMA/Queens in 2004, and The Model as Muse, exhibited at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (2009). Her short films won prizes at the Lajolla Festival, the ASOFF Festival and several others.
STELLA MAXWELL
Stella is a British model, known for her cool style and amazing presence in front of the camera. She began her career in British Vogue and walked runways for many brands such as Versage, Marc Jacobs, Chanel and many others. Because of her talent, Stella belongs to the new generation of supermodels. So, in 2015, Stella became a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Her debut she had in the 2014 fashion show.
EVA DOLEZALOVA
aka EVA DOLL is originally from Czech Republic. A model agent discovered her at the age of 16. Eva took advantage of her career as a model to travel the world and settling her future as an actress.
She appeared on the covers of the best fashion magazines in the world such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle or L’Officiel. Eva walked on runways for Jean-Paul Gaultier, Versace or Dolce & Gabbana. She worked also for campaigns; among others, for Chantal Thomass, and Agent Provocateur. In parallel to her model career, she was also casted in France and in the USA for several roles.
HAPPY SOCKS started in spring 2008. Two friends had a vision: to spread happiness. Therefore, they started to turn everyday essentials into colorful design pieces with a rigid standard of ultimate quality, craftsmanship and creativity. A concept now brought to perfection by the HAPPY SOCKS collective of creators.
Today Happy Socks socks and underwear are sold in more than 70 countries and on every continent. Happy Socks features an almost endless variety of models and designs, using a wide spectrum of color combinations and original patterns on its socks and underwear.
Pictures: © Ellen von Unwerth for Happy Socks