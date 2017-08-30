SALMA HAYEK

Like Oldman, Salma Hayek had a blast going fully to town as Sonia, whose massive passion and personality cannot possibly be contained even in her jail cell. “Sonia is a fantastic character,” says Hayek of what drew her to the unconventional role. “Her marriage is a little bit unusual because she’s married to a hitman but she’s really, really tough. If anyone can handle Darius it’s definitely Sonia. With Sonia, you just never know what’s going to come out of that mouth and that’s what makes her so memorable. I have to say I just love her – yes, she’s cuckoo and unpredictable but that is exciting to play.”

As for what keeps Kincaid and Sonia together through ups and downs the life-threatening likes of which most couples will never face, Hayek says the bottom line is the same: “It’s love. They have the most amazing, passionate, crazy, mad relationship that is full of fire in every way. The best part for me is that notorious as Kincaid is you definitely get the idea Sonia is his match, and he knows it.”

THE CHALLENGE

Working with Samuel L. Jackson was a delight for Hayek. “He is a legend and I was so very excited to finally work with him. It’s been so easy and fabulous to be his wife, even if she’s his crazy wife, you can see why they are meant for each other.”

Perhaps the biggest challenge for Hayek was Sonia’s epic bar fight, which convinces Kincaid she’s the one for him. “I was sore for a week after we shot that,” she admits. “But I’m so happy that at 49 I am still kicking ass and able to do all my stunts.”

Hughes adored how completely Hayek threw herself into the role. “Salma is electrifying as Sonia. From the start, I could see that Salma and Sam were going to be an exciting pair. You might think that since he’s this crazy hitman Salma would want to contrast that, but instead the fun is that she actually makes Sam’s character look downright easygoing. They’re two extremes who have fallen in love, but the way Salma plays it, you also realize their love is genuine.”