The stunning performance by YELLO with cool electronic music and vibes from the 80’s mixed with new technology and sounds was the perfect kick-off for the world’s leading technological trade show: THE IFA BERLIN.
THE IFA BERLIN
The IFA Berlin (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) takes place from September 1 to 6 this year. It is one of the oldest industrial exhibitions in Germany. The first IFA Berlin took place in 1924. Some of the most important technological innovations of all times were presented here. Today was the second and last day of the IFA Press-Days. The official opening is tomorrow. From then on, the public is invited to visit the fair and experience the latest technologies and upcoming innovations.
We did more than 14 500 steps, according to the pedometer on our smartphone, to visit very interesting brands. Amongst others, we visited SHARP, who announced its comeback with 8k TV’s, new smartphones and much more. SONY presented the new XPERIA XZ1 with lots of interesting 3D-functionalities. De’Longhi showed the newest innovations to make our day easier and add more flavor to it.
THE OPENING CONCERTS
In the evening, an excellent concert featuring YELLO with the German electro-pop duo “Zweiraumwohnung” as the opening act took place. “Zweiraumwohnung” was founded in 2000 in Berlin and consists of singer and composer Inga Humpe and her partner Tommi Eckhart. They made sure the real “Berlin-feeling” and atmosphere was all over the concert location. “Zweiraumwohnung” performed, amongst others their hit “36 Grad” (36 degrees Celcius). The weather wasn’t quite as sunny, but we were very lucky and during the whole show didn’t even need to pack out our rain clothes, which, anyways, had stayed at home.
YELLO
When the audience was warmed-up and ready, YELLO enlightened the stage with their cool, unforgettable style and self-confident moves. Not only did they perform their greatest hits such as “Oh yeah” , but they even improvised one song live with their app “Yellofier”. Sounds which they made with their mouth and recorded with the app on stage formed the beat. With their cool moves, the sunglasses and chilly voice, they gained everybody’s heart soon.
Original vibes from the 80’s from YELLO in combination with the latest technology at the concert were the perfect mix, just like the old historic background of the IFA with the new innovations that are presented each year. Old and classy meets high-class and modern. What a marvelous evening after such a successful day and just an incredible prelude for the IFA 2017 starting tomorrow. We can’t wait to see what else the future will bring these following days!