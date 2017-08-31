YELLO

When the audience was warmed-up and ready, YELLO enlightened the stage with their cool, unforgettable style and self-confident moves. Not only did they perform their greatest hits such as “Oh yeah” , but they even improvised one song live with their app “Yellofier”. Sounds which they made with their mouth and recorded with the app on stage formed the beat. With their cool moves, the sunglasses and chilly voice, they gained everybody’s heart soon.

Original vibes from the 80’s from YELLO in combination with the latest technology at the concert were the perfect mix, just like the old historic background of the IFA with the new innovations that are presented each year. Old and classy meets high-class and modern. What a marvelous evening after such a successful day and just an incredible prelude for the IFA 2017 starting tomorrow. We can’t wait to see what else the future will bring these following days!