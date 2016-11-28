IMANY – DON’T BE SO SHY TOUR

Probably, Imany has found her destiny a bit late, but better late than never. The peace and serenity that she expresses is also characteristic for the beautiful singer, as well as the fact that she never stops to elaborate and to perfect her typical style. Her unstoppable rise began with the album “The Shape Of A Broken Heart” in 2012. Since then Imany performed on more than 400 stages worldwide. Her song “Don’t Be So Shy” was soundtrack of the film “Sous Les Jupes Des Filles” (French Women), it was the summer hit 2016 and, now, it is the title of her new concert tour. The impressive career of the beautiful Parisian led her once more to Berlin, Germany. Here, in the Columbia Theater, VALEUR met Imany last weekend for an interview.



Imany, your adventure in the music business started 5 years ago. Does it feel the exactly same as at the beginning? What has changed since “The Shape of a Broken Heart”?

A lot of things have changed. After a big tour with more than 400 dates, I produced a soundtrack for a very popular French movie called “Sous Les Jupes Des Filles”. It took a complete year. Immediately following this production, I started to write songs for my second album. Actually, it was planned to release the new album already in 2015, but – as life goes – I became pregnant. Lucky me, so we had to reschedule the release date for another year. So, a lot of things happened, which changed my life. At the beginning, I was single and a newcomer in the business. Now, I am a married and a happy mom with three albums.



Despite performances on a numerous of stages during the last year and smooth productions, you didn’t take time to make a break?

I never really felt like I was taking any break to be honest. Of course, people didn’t see me for a while, but as I said I was working in studios. Actually, I never stopped performing on international stages. Sometimes I performed with the band, sometimes just together with a guitar player. Finally, I only stopped when I was 6 months pregnant.



Your first album: „The Shape of a broken Heart“ was very successful all over Europe, but especially in Poland. What do you think how did it come about that you are so successful there?

I have really no idea. I keep asking them, why is it that you love my song so much? And they have also no explanation. I guess when you like a song, you just like it and there is no need to explain why it happens that way.



During your tour, you visit many interesting cities. Do you have any favorite places or is there a place where you cannot wait to perform?

It really depends on. Of course, everybody has favorite places. The one loves the sunny areas, the other the stylish metropolises. Regarding the tour, I have to be completely honest that it depends on the audience. I have a really great audience, and so it is not possible to choose one location rather than another one. You’ll see it tonight. It is a loyal, happy and thankful audience in Berlin. Yesterday, we were in Hamburg, which was also a great time. The atmosphere was so generous. Besides all problems, also in Istanbul, Turkey, the people celebrate my concerts in the most exciting way. In Sofia, Bulgaria, I was shocked in a very positive way. The album wasn’t released there actually, but the people knew all my songs by heart. We have great shows almost everywhere, therefore it’s hard to pick a favorite stage.



Where will you perform at next?

We will go to interesting places such as Belarus and we will go to America pretty soon. So, I am looking very forward to meet new audiences there.



Meanwhile you are well experienced in this business and far away from to be shy. Your tour is titled as your popular hit single: “Don’t Be So Shy”. What kind of message do you want to give the people on their way? What kind of shyness they should eliminate and what they should or could learn for the future?

“Don’t Be So Shy” is a very special title. It comes from the sound track of the film “Sous Les Jupes Des Filles”. I wrote it for a particular scene, where a couple of two girls has sex. The one is just discovering that she is a lesbian. It it’s kind of complicated

for her to realize it and to enjoy the moment. On the other side is that girl, who is completely comfortable in her body and who tells her that it’s okay. I wrote and sang the song ultimately for me. “Don’t Be So Shy” is about the spirituality of love making and making love. You know, if you really love someone very special and if you make love with this person, it isn’t just a beautiful moment, but a very spiritual happening. It hasn’t to do with rules, gender, age, habits or any conventions, but with heart and soul. So, for me “Don’t Be So Shy” doesn’t mean to be wild or unfaithful, but to be yourself. I hope the people understand it still, because, of course the remix is very danceable and people could think that it is just about taking off the clothes.



Love is a spiritual thing as well as friendship. It needs time to release a perfect album and it needs people, who believe in you and who assist you. Who was on your side during that period?

I have a very good team. My producer has been a mentor to me since the beginning. I didn’t know anything about the business and he was always very committed and honest to me. I’ve

always been very grateful. Once you have success, it’s easy to think that everything you write is perfect. You kinda like that, but you have always to push on yourself. Luckily, my label pushed on me a lot, on everything. We have done maybe 3 different writing retreats, we wrote about 60 songs for this album and we only kept 12.



Imany, you are a young mother and all own songs are something like a child for those, who wrote them. How difficult was it to select the best songs?

It was very hard, because also a “bad” song can be very close to a good song. So, I’m very grateful, because my team were always on my side to help me to choose the right songs. It’s

hard to choose, which song should be released finally. It’s like picking out one of your own children. Of course, sometimes me and my team fought. Sometimes also I screamed, when one of my favorite songs was sorted out by the others. Finally, I learned to make compromises and to understand, how important it is to be surrounded by very good people. People, who are honest and trustful. This is the secret key of success.



When we think about the newcomers of the business, what other key of success, what other advice you could give them, besides to be not shy?

I tell everybody the same thing: business is working, working, working, working. Rihanna would also say “work, work, work”. You shouldn’t be concentrated on yourself too much. Have the courage to ask the people around you and never give up, because nothing comes easily. If it’s your dream, you must always work hard and should never lose your faith.



Imany, your artist name has African roots. It stands for faith as well as for honesty and trust. What of these things are the most important for you?

All of them are very important values. Honesty is a very good quality as well as integrity. When you do anything with integrity, you will never regret it. This wisdom isn’t from me, but it is from Gandhi. I think he is right.



You have African roots too and you were born in the near of the multi-cultural hot spot Marseille. How much influenced that city or your heritage your music?

I was born in France and I don’t ask myself, where I am come from regarding my family roots. Of course, they are a part of who I am. You know, in the Comoros exists a huge musical culture. There are a lot of chores and artists. Maybe I bring it in the new album unconsciously?



Besides, your music is a very interesting style-mix, influenced by pop, soul, reggae and jazz elements. How you would describe your style personally?

I wouldn’t describe it, because it’s a mix of all of that. I think it’s just a marketing element to describe the one as reggae, the other as jazz and the next as pop. However, when we follow these descriptions, I think it’s primary pop, because it touches a big variety of people. You will see it tonight. While the first tour was visited mainly by women, now you will see a lot of kids as well as older men. The first album touched more women, because it was about love and the freedom of love. Regarding the lyrics and sounds, the new album is a more balanced mix, which leads a wide range of people to the concerts.



Kids play also a role on the cover of your album. It shows girls behind a fence and a proud looking one in front of it. What did you try to show us with this picture?

Yes, there are some little African girls behind this fence, excluded from the society or decent life. The other, in front of the fence shows the contrast between the helpless and the powerful. In the way that the girl stands in front of the fence, she is trying to tell us

that nothing last forever. She shows, with power and courage, faith and honesty things can change to the good.



The title of your album is “The Wrong Kind of War”. Do we “fight” against the wrong people or what does it mean to you?

Well, I think we are living a wrong kind of war right now. I mean, we aren’t fighting against hunger or poverty, injustice or even our own weakness and mistakes. Instead of it, we try to distract ourselves with TV, alcohol, games or whatever. However, we have to face the daily challenges. We have to recognize who we are and what is our responsibility. In order to be humans and to create a better world, we shouldn’t shout the next guy that he did a mistake, that he is bad or something else. Everything starts with ourselves. You know, I am just a woman, but I try to live my life in an honesty way. I try to do it better and better every day. It’s not easy, but it is an important challenge of our live. Especially, when we want to look into a positive future, which could be good and fair for all of us.



Imany, during the last year, your homeland was affected by terror and a modern kind of war. How do you experienced this time? Did it influence your work anyhow?

It was a very strange time for me. My son was born a week before the attack in Paris. After a birth, you are weak and very tired. Therefore, when I heard the news, it felt as the whole world would fall into chaos. I heard that 20 people died. At this moment, I I thought it would be the result of a fight between some gangs, what would be horrible enough. Because of my condition, I went to bed and didn’t watched the news on that evening. The next morning, I recognized the vast extent of the disaster. I felt like it would have happened right next door to me. However, while people all over the world talked about a war or something like that, you saw people at Christmas shopping just two weeks later. Of course, it was a terrible incident, but we cannot compare our situation with that of people in Syria and other places, which are affected by real war every day. When we see this terrible crisis zones, we should be humble, modest and very thankful for our luck and life. We can play and enjoy concerts for example. I performed in Turkey, which was more affected by terror attacks than France. The people are still holding hands on the streets, kissing each other and going to have fun at a party or in a concert. I think, we should help the people and countries with their economy, education and all the important things, instead to close the doors and be afraid, that the people and world are so dangerous. The life goes on and it’s up to us to decide, how we want to create it.



So, we come to the future. What are your wishes for your tour and the future, your personal one as well as the future of all of us?

Oh, I have a lot of wishes. Regarding the tour, I wish to go to new territories and to meet new interesting people. The world is a very big place and there are a lot of places, where I have never been before. I wish for all of us, that we try to be a little more optimistic. When I say optimistic, I mean to belief in hope rather than in fear. Never ever, fear has created something good, but hope is the key to all positive things. Therefore, it’s better to invest in hope and faith, which is, of course, a bigger challenge. In order to meet this challenge, we have to work hard and harder. We all must do our best. This is my wish for our future.



Imany is on tour in Russia and France this December. It worth to visit her concerts, where you can listen and dance to Imany’s old and brand new hits. A special highlight is the unique moment, when she performs without microphone, so that the audience can enjoy the power and warmth of her great voice. Because of the close relation with her fans, Imany’s gigs remind on a party with family and best friends. We hope, she will come back on stage next year again.



