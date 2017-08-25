IPANEMA – A UNIQUE SAMBA FEELING

THE SPIRIT OF RIO

The South American influence becomes already apparent through the colors of the collection.

While green and blue combinations are reminiscent of the flag of Brazil, different turquoise tones evoke to the color spectrum of the sea.

The styles in intensive yellow and orange versions reflect the entire blaze of color of a sunset. Additionally, discreet black and white looks take up the pattern of the seafront of Ipanema.

The tropical motives remind of the rain forest, and very colorful styles reflect the joie de vivre of the Rio Carnival.