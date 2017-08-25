IPANEMA – A UNIQUE SAMBA FEELING

Certainly, all Brazilians have Samba in their blood. But what to do, when you live far away? No problem! The buoyant Brazilian lifestyle comes to you in form of cheerful and colorful collections presented by IPANEMA.
IPANEMA SUMMER COLLECTION 2017
After the successful launch in 2016, Ipanema Beachwear shows this summer an advanced, comprehensive collection. Around 75 styles, divided into eleven series, make the wearer a real Ipanema girl.
THE SPIRIT OF RIO
The South American influence becomes already apparent through the colors of the collection.
While green and blue combinations are reminiscent of the flag of Brazil, different turquoise tones evoke to the color spectrum of the sea.
The styles in intensive yellow and orange versions reflect the entire blaze of color of a sunset. Additionally, discreet black and white looks take up the pattern of the seafront of Ipanema.
The tropical motives remind of the rain forest, and very colorful styles reflect the joie de vivre of the Rio Carnival.
Although, a trip to Rio and its Copa Cabana is certainly always a beautiful experience, there is no need to do it to look good in Ipanema Beachwear. The young and fresh pieces create a bit of Samba everywhere.
THE PANTS AND TOPS
The tops and pants of the bikinis are the focus of the collection. They can be combined freely. Besides classical pants cuts, slim Brazilian briefs, saucy panties, and refined thongs are available.
Within the range of tops bandeau-shapes play an important role. The triangle-styles and shell shapes create a beautiful décolleté, while lovingly placed ruffles, ribbons and lacings provide a wow-effect.
THE SWIMSUITS AND MONOKINIS
While the swimsuits and Monokinis present themselves with a bit more fabric but not less exciting, the extravagant cuts ensure a perfect fit as well as surprising insights. This collection isn’t only a true eye-catcher on the beach or at the swimming pool.
Thanks to figure-hugging dresses, cropped-tops, short skirts and practical, color-coordinated Bandanas, all collection pieces can be combined perfectly among each other as well as with the summer clothing.
