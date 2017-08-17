SUMMER AHOY! The expert for stockings with cult status presents this summer socks with a romantic maritime sailor look: the ITEM m6 AHOY SOCKS COLLECTION.
The fashion compass navigates unerringly towards Captain Stripes, Skipper Stripes, Wavy Sea Print, Yacht Club Charms and Nautic Romance.
Time to set sail and to enjoy the summer with the new ITEM m6 AHOY COLLECTION. Rich colors, anchor details, ringlet Ombré patterns and delicate applications make the styles true eye-catchers.
MARITIME CHARM
With maritime charm, high-tech compression, and the special ITEM m6 knitting process, the AHOY SOCKS convince with pressure profile. It is finely defined and perfectly tailored to the shape of the foot. This means: perfect fit, no cutting or slipping.
ITEM m6 stands for a sense of well-being and a perfect look thanks to the intelligent combination of compression and shaping technology. Put on the ITEM m6 AHOY SOCKS COLLECTION and you immediately experience a sense of lightness.
The shaping effect shapes your legs to give you an even more beautiful silhouette and perfectly smooth look. Everything is made in Germany.
All pieces on the: Official Website