MARITIME CHARM

With maritime charm, high-tech compression, and the special ITEM m6 knitting process, the AHOY SOCKS convince with pressure profile. It is finely defined and perfectly tailored to the shape of the foot. This means: perfect fit, no cutting or slipping.

ITEM m6 stands for a sense of well-being and a perfect look thanks to the intelligent combination of compression and shaping technology. Put on the ITEM m6 AHOY SOCKS COLLECTION and you immediately experience a sense of lightness.