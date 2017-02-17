JAIN – HER DEBUT ALBUM ZANAKA IS OUT NOW

It took about a minute for the audience at the last year’s French Grammys, Les Victoires de la Musique, to anoint Jain pop’s most compelling new star.

She performed her song Come at the televised ceremony. Onstage, she was surrounded by dancing doppelgangers, backed by masked drummers and blaring brass. Jain stole the show as the crowd leapt from their seats in disbelief. The following day, Come was at No.1. It helped to propel Zanaka to platinum sales in France within a couple of months since its release.

Come has since spread across Europe, achived already gold in Poland, and top 10 in Belgium. It stormes up the charts in Germany and Italy. Its wacky video has more than 20 million views on YouTube. Jain has received rave reviews for every stop on her tour.