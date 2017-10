JESSICA BIEL ATTENDS THE 69. EMMY AWARDS

Actress, model and producer, Jessica Biel, dazzled wearing Ralph & Russo couture. She appeared on the red carpet of the the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles/ USA.

The beautiful artist wore a champagne pink crystal chainmail and chiffon draped gown from the Autumn Winter 2017/2018 Couture collection.

More about the amazing design label Ralph & Russo in VALEUR issue 29 and on the official website: Click here…