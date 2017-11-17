JUSTICE LEAGUE: AQUAMAN (JASON MOMOA)

AQUAMAN (JASON MOMOA)

Holding firm to his belief that a strong man is strongest alone, Arthur Curry is a wildcard. When Bruce tracks him down in a remote Icelandic fishing village, it’s seems a safe bet that no amount of persuading will induce the Aquaman (Jason Momoa) of lore to forego his solitary good works, or his self-imposed solitude.

In other words, Arthur is not a team player. The offspring of a human father and a royal mother from the legendary underwater city of Atlantis, Arthur has never felt truly at home either on land or at sea.

But in the frigid outland he calls home, the man with the wild hair, hulking body, and piercing eyes has discovered some semblance of peace, and he isn’t interested in leaving the fringe community he protects, and that protects his anonymity in return.

