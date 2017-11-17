THE JUSTICE LEAGUE CAPTURES MOVIE THEATERS

BRUCE WAYNE AND DIANA PRINCE

Picking up shortly after we last saw Bruce and Diana go their separate ways, the story reconnects these two characters who may not always see the same road toward their shared goal.

But it’s their shared motivation – to do right by the sacrifice Superman made – that allows them to find common ground very quickly in order to face Steppenwolf.

He is an eight-foot-tall warrior from the nightmare world of Apokolips. Steppenwolf seeks the power to conquer the world and transform it into his own. Finally, it will take an extraordinary force to defeat him.