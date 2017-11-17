THE JUSTICE LEAGUE CAPTURES MOVIE THEATERS

Superman is dead, but a dark evil threatens the world. Therefore, it’s time to unify the rest of the most powerful heroes. So, Batman and Wonder Woman recruit Barry Allen (The Flash), Aquaman and Cyborg. Together, they form the JUSTICE LEAGUE.
YOU CAN’T SAVE THE WORLD ALONE
“There’s an attack coming from far away,” Bruce Wayne warns. “Not coming, Bruce,” Diana Prince counters. “It’s already here.”
THE SHORT STORY
In “Justice League,” Earth is in the sightlines of the most malevolent alien force ever, an ancient enemy preying on the vulnerability resulting from the Son of Krypton’s death. If mankind should have a chance to survive, Batman and Wonder Woman must convince her fellow metahumans – Cyborg, Aquaman and The Flash – to unite, and to fight, in defense of humanity.
BRUCE WAYNE AND DIANA PRINCE
Picking up shortly after we last saw Bruce and Diana go their separate ways, the story reconnects these two characters who may not always see the same road toward their shared goal.
But it’s their shared motivation – to do right by the sacrifice Superman made – that allows them to find common ground very quickly in order to face Steppenwolf.
He is an eight-foot-tall warrior from the nightmare world of Apokolips. Steppenwolf seeks the power to conquer the world and transform it into his own. Finally, it will take an extraordinary force to defeat him.
THE DIRECTOR ABOUT JUSTICE LEAGUE
Snyder states, “Just the idea of getting the Justice League together on the same playing field, taking their place in the cinematic landscape as a team and embarking on an amazing adventure – the mere concept of it was awe-inspiring.”
Charles Roven, who has produced more than half a dozen films in the genre, says, “One of the reasons I produce these movies is because it’s so rewarding – honoring the canon, finding new ways to reinvigorate it, reinventing it for a different medium and creating additional lore as you go. Hopefully the result is something for everyone, fans old and new. And now, with all these characters coming together for the first time, we’re able to introduce a few new characters for movie audiences to get to know… and to follow in the future.”
THE LEAGUE INSTEAD SUPERMAN
In the film, the loss of Superman – of hope – is the catalyst for everything that happens, on both sides. But there is little time to mourn. Furthermore, there is even less time to take action. Earth is vulnerable, primed for attack because of that void. And because the hero who stood for hope and justice is gone, the League must unite in his stead. The Justice League has to fight for the world he saved.
Producer Deborah Snyder adds, “These characters all have such unique personalities, and such different powers and abilities. They have the chance to pool them together to see how powerful they can be as a unit. It was such a thrill. Not to mention the urgency of their mission. There’s no time to practice. It’s game on from the moment they come together, because this is an extremely formidable enemy.”
FROM GOTHAM TO CENTRAL CITY
To form the League, the story takes us to the ends of the Earth and beyond: from a gritty Gotham to Central City. From the populous Paris to the frozen wilds of Iceland. From Themyscira to Atlantis. And from buzzing Metropolis to the serenity of Smallville as well. If Bruce and Diana can succeed in recruiting the others for this larger-than-life battle in which all their worlds are at stake, they will come together as the greatest team of Super Heroes in the DC universe.
THE JUSTICE LEAGUE
Wisdom, compassion, courage, strength, super-speed, superior cybernetics, and some seriously stealth Bat-transports. Even combined, will it be enough to save the world from the epic threat that has risen?
THE RECRUITMENT OF THE JUSTICE LEAGUE
BRUCE WAYNE / BATMAN (BEN AFFLECK)
With age comes experience. Especially, if you’re Bruce Wayne, who has been suiting up as the vigilante Dark Knight for more than half his life. He’s seen it all… or so he thought. Mastery of the martial arts, extreme strength and endurance, high-tech suits, highly weaponized gadgetry, a brilliant deductive mind, and vast personal resources. All this at hand, all this he’s fine-tuned so he could go it alone. Until now.
That Bruce Wayne is reaching out to others is a reflection of the side of himself he takes pains to hide, but which is at the core of his personality and his popularity. Ben Affleck has also executive produced the film. He suits up for his third turn as the character who serves as a bridge between humans and metahumans. Now, Batman will have to build a bridge between heroes – himself included. Read more…
DIANA PRINCE / WONDER WOMAN (GAL GADOT)
If Batman has years of experience to draw on, Wonder Woman has the wisdom of the ages, with countless years of training behind her before she ever stepped into man’s world.
Along with her mastery of all forms of combat, she wields her Lasso of Hestia, which compels anyone in its grip to speak the truth, wears bullet-deflecting wrist gauntlets, carries an impenetrable shield, and dons her beloved Aunt Antiope’s treasured headband.
A BRAVE WOMAN
Never afraid to head into battle covertly – she’s been doing so since she first fought for and alongside man in World War I – Diana Prince has been fighting for justice, as Wonder Woman, whenever called upon. Read more…
AQUAMAN (JASON MOMOA)
Holding firm to his belief that a strong man is strongest alone, Arthur Curry is a wildcard. When Bruce tracks him down in a remote Icelandic fishing village, it’s seems a safe bet that no amount of persuading will induce the Aquaman of lore to forego his solitary good works, or his self-imposed solitude.
In other words, Arthur is not a team player. The offspring of a human father and a royal mother from the legendary underwater city of Atlantis, Arthur has never felt truly at home either on land or at sea.
But in the frigid outland he calls home, the man with the wild hair, hulking body, and piercing eyes has discovered some semblance of peace, and he isn’t interested in leaving the fringe community he protects, and that protects his anonymity in return. Read more…
BARRY ALLEN / THE FLASH (EZRA MILLER)
When Bruce recruits Barry Allen, it’s experience meets enthusiasm, but what else has the younger man got? Unlike Wonder Woman’s or Batman’s years of fighting all manner of enemies, Barry admits he’s never actually done battle, stating nervously, “I’ve just pushed some people and run away.”
Of course, he can run – to call him fast is, according to Barry, an oversimplification. To say the least.
An excessively energetic student attending Central City College, Barry studies criminal justice with the hope of one day freeing his incarcerated father. More than eager to team up with the crime-fighting icon Batman, Barry’s quick mind is surpassed only by his ability to move at hyper-speed. Read more…
CYBORG (RAY FISHER)
In the modern world, many people – millennials, especially – can find it hard to unplug, to leave the internet and its constant stream of information behind for a day, or even for a few hours. But what if you are the internet? What if you are what’s “plugged in,” with a continuous, 24-hour cycle of information cycling through you?
VICTOR STONE
Victor Stone was once a star college quarterback at Gotham City University, but a horrific accident nearly cost him his life. His father, scientist Silas Stone, saved his son, but at a price.
Now half-man, half-machine, Victor spends his days and nights in an attempt to understand his new biomechanic body parts that have him tapped into everything. So much so that he knows Bruce and Diana are looking for him almost before they do.
SUPPORTING PLAYERS
ALFRED (JEREMY IRONS)
Along with Lane and Adams, Jeremy Irons returns as the indispensable Alfred Pennyworth. Without whom it would be hard enough to be Bruce Wayne – and near impossible to be Batman.
“Wouldn’t we all want an Alfred?” Irons posits. “He’s uncomplaining, keeps the vehicles running, does a bit of cooking, is a good advisor, and a calming influence. I mean, he’s not a Super Hero, but in some small, retiring way, I think he could be regarded as a hero – with a small ‘h’ perhaps.”
COMMISSIONER JIM GORDON
(J.K. SIMMONS)
Batman’s other longtime partner in crime fighting is Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon.
J.K. Simmons plays the role, and readily admits, “Being part of this world, joining the DC universe, is a real treat for an actor. And to play Jim Gordon is an honor.”
If openly working with a known vigilante is breaking the rules, Gordon has long been the kind of man who knows when the rules aren’t working so well.
MARTHA KENT (DIANE LANE)
The “mother” of Superman loves her son and she cannot believe that he could return after his dead.
HIPPOLYTA (CONNIE NIELSEN)
HIPPOLYTA (CONNIE NIELSEN) is the Amazonian queen and mother of Diana, the Wonder Woman. In JUSTICE LEAGUE she fights against Steppenwolf and tries to help her daughter to save the world.
LOIS LANE (AMY ADAMS)
Lois Lane is a reporter for the Metropolis newspaper, the Daily Planet. Furthermore, she is an award-winning journalist and the primary love interest of the superhero Superman.
DIRECTOR ZACK SNYDER
Zack Snyder attests to JUSTICE LEAGUE, “It’s really great to have such incredible actors in every role.” Read more…
THE AVENGERS ARE BEING EXPOSED TO COMPETITION FROM THE JUSTICE LEAGUE
One thing is certain, this year the action genre raised to a new level. Not just in case of entertainment, but also regarding quality and storytelling.
JUSTICE LEAGUE is no exception. The film is very entertaining. It presents breathtaking pictures and an amazing score.
Due to the recruitment of heroes in the first part of the movie, JUSTICE LEAGUE tries to introduce new characters within the DC-Universe.
But, so far, so good. JUSTICE LEAGUE has the same problem as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and other movies which try to tell new stories of new heroes in a very large universe.
TOO MANY COOKS SPOIL THE BROTH
Actually, the problem of JUSTICE LEAGUE isn’t the complexity of the universe. However, the problem is to introduce too many new characters in a very short time. Each character would need an own film, as happened with Marvel’s Ant-Man. This could make it much easier for the audience to create emotions as well as an understanding of the backgrounds and abilities of the heroes.
Of course, everybody knows the story of Batman and why he became the dark fighter for justice. Since summer, millions of people love Diana Prince, better known as Wonder Woman. Probably, some know Barry Allen aka Flash. But the most people don’t know anything about the Aquaman or the Cyborg.
JUSTICE LEAGUE tries to introduce these characters in a short time. But, this creates two problems. First, there is too less space and time to introduce them in detail. Second, the well-established heroes as well as the dark villain get too less space as well. Last but not least, the complete story suffers from this effect. The plot appears rushed and holey.
CONCLUSION
PRO:
JUSTICE LEAGUE is a good movie, perfect for autumn evening in a movie theater. The sound, action, actors, and pictures are simply great. JUSTICE LEAGUE completes and combines the DC-Universe with new very different characters. It’s conceivable that DC will produce spin-offs, Netflix or Amazon series about the individual heroes in the future.
Howsoever, the film starts, and it ends. It means, JUSTICE LEAGUE is very fast, full of action and, therefore, it is very entertaining. It opens space for many new stories about the DC-Universe.
CONTRA:
Once more, director Zack Snyder was focused on pure action. In contrast to Patty Jenkins, who presented a super hero with feelings and naive wishes, Snyder presents just slap-bang action. There is no time or space for in-depth feelings or any conjunctions to our real world.
The sense of humor is ok, but it could be smarter. The lack of emotions and profoundity is due to the fact, that too many characters have to be introduced at the beginning of the movie. Furthermore, of course, it’s a fantasy movie, but the CGI is too excessive and recognizable.
Photos Copyright: © 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC
