JUSTICE LEAGUE: WONDER WOMAN (GAL GADOT)

DIANA PRINCE AKA WONDER WOMAN (GAL GADOT)
If Batman has years of experience to draw on, Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) has the wisdom of the ages, with countless years of training behind her before she ever stepped into man’s world.
Along with her mastery of all forms of combat, she wields her Lasso of Hestia, which compels anyone in its grip to speak the truth, wears bullet-deflecting wrist gauntlets, carries an impenetrable shield, and dons her beloved Aunt Antiope’s treasured headband.
A BRAVE WOMAN
Never afraid to head into battle covertly – she’s been doing so since she first fought for and alongside man in World War I – Diana Prince has been fighting for justice, as Wonder Woman, whenever called upon.
Just such a call came when she aided Batman and Superman as they faced off against Doomsday. In winning that fight, Superman was lost, sacrificing himself for the greater good.
It’s an act Diana can understand all too well. But already an even greater evil is threatening, and she must join forces with Batman in order to face it.
THE WONDERFUL GAL GADOT
Gal Gadot, who had barely finished filming “Wonder Woman” when she started “Justice League,” found it easy to slip back into character, but she was nevertheless unprepared for the joy of seeing the League come together.
“Wearing my costume felt like the most normal thing because I had been doing it for six months before,” Gadot states.
“But seeing everyone else wearing their own costumes was wonderful. I remember the first three days, I kept looking at all the guys and me in costume, and I just kept laughing because it felt so surreal. So many Super Heroes, standing together. It was really great to be shooting this movie.”
DIANA PRINCE TEAMS UP WITH BRUCE WAYNE TO UNITE THE JUSTICE LEAGUE
Before the team comes together, they have to be found. All that Bruce knows of most of their various whereabouts is what he confiscated from the LexCorp files and the dossiers Amanda Waller gave him.
But he’s kept tabs on Diana, and just as he attempts to reach out to her, she shows up. “The first hero Diana connects with is Batman – more specifically, Bruce Wayne,” says Gadot. .
“They challenge each other, and although Batman is usually a dark, weary character, and Diana is pure and optimistic, they also have a lot in common: both tried to isolate themselves from the world in some way.”
GAL GADOT ABOUT WONDER WOMAN
“Wonder Woman is the greatest warrior,” declares Gadot. “She has such amazing strength, but at the same time she can be very, well, human.
She cares so much for people and she just wants to make the world a better place because she sees the world as very special.
Life is so complicated and we forget about the simple things, but she always remembers them: love, hope, do good in the world. And I think that’s something that everyone can aspire to.”
Like Batman, Wonder Woman has to learn to step out of the shadows, to join forces and eventually take the lead again, on a bigger scale than even she’s ever known.
GAL GADOT (WONDER WOMAN / DIANA PRINCE)
Gal Gadot is one of Hollywood’s most engaging and sought-after talents.
She debuted as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in last year’s blockbuster “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and this summer, she starred again in the role in the first-ever “Wonder Woman” feature, which was the highest grossing film of the season, taking in more than $820 million worldwide.
Besides her gorgeous look and talent, she is a wonderful, friendly personality. Always smiling, laughing and spreading a good mood.
MISS ISRAEL
Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, Gadot won the title of Miss Israel and went on to represent Israel in the 2004 Miss Universe beauty pageant.
She soon began her acting career, which lead her to Hollywood. Along with Zach Galifianakis, Gadot played a main role in the crime comedy “Keeping Up with the Joneses” last year.
Already now it’s confirmed, that Wonder Woman 2 will come into the cinemas in the near future. We are looking forward to many entertaining films with the wonderful Gal Gadot.
