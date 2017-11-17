JUSTICE LEAGUE: WONDER WOMAN (GAL GADOT)

DIANA PRINCE AKA WONDER WOMAN (GAL GADOT)

If Batman has years of experience to draw on, Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) has the wisdom of the ages, with countless years of training behind her before she ever stepped into man’s world.

Along with her mastery of all forms of combat, she wields her Lasso of Hestia, which compels anyone in its grip to speak the truth, wears bullet-deflecting wrist gauntlets, carries an impenetrable shield, and dons her beloved Aunt Antiope’s treasured headband.

A BRAVE WOMAN

Never afraid to head into battle covertly – she’s been doing so since she first fought for and alongside man in World War I – Diana Prince has been fighting for justice, as Wonder Woman, whenever called upon.

Just such a call came when she aided Batman and Superman as they faced off against Doomsday. In winning that fight, Superman was lost, sacrificing himself for the greater good.

It’s an act Diana can understand all too well. But already an even greater evil is threatening, and she must join forces with Batman in order to face it.