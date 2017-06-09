“Bon Appétit” invited the fans to a special delicious meal. It continues the success with meanwhile 146 million clicks on Youtube within 4 weeks.

The success has a reason, because Katy Perry isn’t just a musician. The beautiful artist touches the hearts of fans all over the world. She is a bit crazy, of course, but in a very likable way. Katy Perry reflects the modern Zeitgeist, and she is an idol for countless people of any age. Because of the proximity to her fans, she is one of the most important influencer of our time.

She doesn’t take herself too serious, and people love it. During the listening session, a guest asked her, when she will play a concert in Germany. But Katy Perry made jokes with a sweet smile. Certainly, she knew it already, or she was impressed about the love that was paid to her during the event.