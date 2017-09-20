SUITED – THE KINGSMAN

In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, junior agent Eggsy Unwin gets no breather. From London to the jungle of Cambodia, he hunts the villains of the crime organization called The Golden Circle. Eggsy’s codename is Galahad, so as the other agent names remind on the Arthurian legend as well.

At his side are the beautiful Roxy and Merlin, a smart strategist. Usually, Merlin’s job is comparable with Mr. Q’s in James Bond. However, this time he must prove his skills alongside Eggsy in the field when both agents set out to USA.

Here, they find their old friend and former agent Harry Hart. After a headshot in the first episode, Harry must recover his memory. Moreover, the agents come across the secret of the Kingsman’s heritage, that is close connected with another secret service.