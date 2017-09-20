KINGSMAN: THE SECRET SERVICE introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. Now, our heroes face a new challenge in KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE.
WOW – THE FASTEST MOVIE OF THE YEAR
As rarely another film before, from the first second the movie shows the fastest action ever. Moreover, the movie certainly presents one of the highest body counts of film history. The audience gets no time to rest.
THE (SHORT) STORY
When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads the British secret agents to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded.
In the new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organisations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy.
SUITED – THE KINGSMAN
In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, junior agent Eggsy Unwin gets no breather. From London to the jungle of Cambodia, he hunts the villains of the crime organization called The Golden Circle. Eggsy’s codename is Galahad, so as the other agent names remind on the Arthurian legend as well.
At his side are the beautiful Roxy and Merlin, a smart strategist. Usually, Merlin’s job is comparable with Mr. Q’s in James Bond. However, this time he must prove his skills alongside Eggsy in the field when both agents set out to USA.
Here, they find their old friend and former agent Harry Hart. After a headshot in the first episode, Harry must recover his memory. Moreover, the agents come across the secret of the Kingsman’s heritage, that is close connected with another secret service.
BOOTED – THE STATESMAN
Kingsman: The Golden Circle introduces the American counterpart of the British organization: The Statesman. Wise and matured, the old Champagne leads the American secret service. While their British equivalents represent noblesse and elegance, the agents Tequila and Whiskey are true cowboys. Equipped with a high-tech lasso, a Winchester rifle as well as plenty of self-confidence, these daredevils team up with their British colleagues. Together, they want to save the world, or do they have other interests?
DELUDED – THE GOLDEN CIRCLE
Poppy Adams is a notorious criminal mastermind and head of “The Golden Circle”. She hides in Cambodia, where high-tech robots and spineless guys must serve her. Smart and mad at the same time, she strives for world domination. However, the Kingsman get in the way of Poppy.
THE DIRECTOR – MATTHEW VAUGHN
His name stands for the perfect combination of action and humor. Already with movies like Kick Ass 1 & 2 (2010, 2013), Layer Cake (2004), X-Men: First Class (2011) and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) and Stardust (2007) he showed his talent to entertain the crowd with a smart blend of comedy and action. With Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Matthew Vaughn directed one of the most rapid movies ever, once more, full of action and humor. Certainly, also his wife, the German top-model Claudia Schiffer, served as model for one of Poppy Adams robots.
POPPY DELEVINGNE MEETS ELTON JOHN
Kingsman: The Golden Circle presents two famous names. Sir Elton John plays himself. Dressed in gaudily colored outfits and hijacked by the Golden Circle, the musician must entertain Poppy and her gang. However, maybe he will surprise them.
Poppy Delevingne follows the footstep of her sister Cara. She performs Clara, a hippie girl who loves the love. She stands between the dark and good side. Poppy is beauty and talented just as her sister. Even perhaps, a bit more.
KINGSMAN + MR PORTER SHOP OPENING
Matthew Vaughn and Claudia Schiffer celebrated also the opening of the world’s first KINGSMAN + MR PORTER shop in London. Located at 4 St James’s Street, London, SW1A 1EF, it’s a dedicated standalone retail space where the public can shop the second Kingsman ‘costume to collection’ range whilst immersing themselves in the world of a gentleman spy.
The shop launch event coincided with the latest launch of MR PORTER’s Kingsman ‘costume to collection’ label on 7 September on MR PORTER.COM, and the global release of KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE in cinemas since 22nd September.
Since the 8 September, the shop is open. It’s housed next to the 300–year-old wine merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd in the heart of St James’s, a destination for the discerning gentleman shopper. The standalone shop plays an integral part within the plot of KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE, which means not only will customers and fans be able to shop the collection in a physical retail space, they will also be able to enter an authentic Kingsman location, plucked straight from the new film.
This is the second ‘costume to collection’ partnership between MR PORTER, Matthew Vaughn and award-wining costume designer Arianne Phillips following the successful creation and launch for the original 2015 film KINGSMAN: THE SECRET SERVICE.
CONCLUSION
KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE presents fast-paced action, amusing and very entertaining. So, from the very first second the film is like a dizzying roller coaster ride, no break, no time to rest. Of course, primarily it’s a rapid action movie. But, the well thought out story is conclusive and offers much more than action. Furthermore, the cinematography is simply amazing and the CGI comply with modern standards. Although the partly exaggerated effects remind of a super hero comic, they remain always realistic and plausible. The actors play convincing and with full devotion. Therefore, the movie is another masterpiece of Matthew Vaughn and our cinema tip for the autumn that started today.
THE ACTORS
Taron Egerton (Eggsy Unwin – Galahad)
Colin Firth (Harry Hart)
Mark Strong (Merlin)
Sophie Cookson (Roxy)
Halle Berry (Ginger)
Channing Tatum (Tequila)
Pedro Pascal (Whiskey)
Jeff Bridges (Champagne)
Sir Elton John (as himself)
Poppy Delevingne (Clara)