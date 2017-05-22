LA LA LAND ON DVD & BLU-RAY FROM MAY 24

LA LA LAND comes on different media versions, which reach from the standard DVD to 4K Blu-ray’s and Soundtrack Editions.

All of them content exciting bonus tracks, and a booklet with many background information and pictures. One of the featurettes on the discs is the behind the scenes report “Another Day of Sun – They Closed Down A Freeway”. It’s all about the production of the impressive opening sequence of LA LA LAND, which appears so simple at first glance. But, this scene is a master piece of cinematic art, which leads the audience with a big bang into the story.

Other featurettes show more stories and facts about Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, and, of course, the film and its crew.

While the DVD’s offer Dolby Digital, the Blu-ray’s content bonus features including Dolby Atmos sound for music enthusiasts with the right equipment.