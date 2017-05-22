LA LA LAND DAY
THE FEVER CONTINUES
On April 25, Los Angeles’ mayor, Eric Garcetti, declared April 25 as LA LA LAND Day. It was the the US release date of one of the best movies of the last decades. Now, LA LA LAND is available also in Germany and Europe on DVD and Blu-Ray discs.
The La La Land Day was celebrated with a special ceremony at, and on, the L.A. City Hall. Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle and Justin Hurwitz as well as producer Jordan Horowitz attended the event, where Eric Garcetti expressed his love to LA LA LAND with very warm words.
“LA LA LAND DAY, a day when you can celebrate your dreams, you can dance safely, somewhere near your car, preferably not in traffic. Take a date up to Griffith Park. Fall in love with somebody or just with your city all over again. Happy ‘La La Land Day in L.A.”
Accompanied from jazz musicians, the likable mayor of Los Angeles played some LA LA LAND songs on the keys after his speech, while the film crew talked with fans, and signed autographs.
LA LA LAND ON DVD & BLU-RAY FROM MAY 24
LA LA LAND comes on different media versions, which reach from the standard DVD to 4K Blu-ray’s and Soundtrack Editions.
All of them content exciting bonus tracks, and a booklet with many background information and pictures. One of the featurettes on the discs is the behind the scenes report “Another Day of Sun – They Closed Down A Freeway”. It’s all about the production of the impressive opening sequence of LA LA LAND, which appears so simple at first glance. But, this scene is a master piece of cinematic art, which leads the audience with a big bang into the story.
Other featurettes show more stories and facts about Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, and, of course, the film and its crew.
While the DVD’s offer Dolby Digital, the Blu-ray’s content bonus features including Dolby Atmos sound for music enthusiasts with the right equipment.
ABOUT THE MOVIE
La La Land invites us to dream. As children, we always dream and we believe in them without any doubt. We dream during the night as well as at the daytime. When we become adults, by and by, we lose the contact to this secret world.
That beautiful place, where we can fly to the stars or where we can talk with cute animals. It’s a magical world, where we can be whoever we want; heroes, fantastical figures, royals, or artists. However, especially the last type of people is capable to believe in their dreams for the entire life.
