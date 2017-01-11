LA LA LAND – EMMA STONE AND RYAN GOSLING – THE NEW DREAM COUPLE OF HOLLYWOOD

IT’S ALL ABOUT BELIEVING IN DREAMS

When we are children, we have many dreams and we believe in them without any doubt. We do it not only during the night, but also at the daytime. Later, when we become adults, increasingly we lose the contact to that secret world. That beautiful place, where we can fly to the stars or where we can talk with cute animals. A magical world, where we could be whoever we want; fantastical figures, heroes, royals, or artists. However, especially the last type of people is capable to keep their dreams alive their whole live.

There is hardly another place, where artists of any genre have firmly to believe in their dreams as in L.A. Here, the story of a new Hollywood movie takes place, which will certainly belong to the top ten of the most beautiful films for a very long time: LA LA LAND.

LA LA LAND is a story about two young artists, who try to follow their dreams. On the one side, there is the pretty but unlucky actress Mia. Unsuccessfully, she proves her talent in auditions every day. She feels confident of her talent, but she starts to lose faith. Day in day out she must recognize, that talent isn’t the most important thing to have success in L.A.

On the other side, there is the young jazz-pianist Sebastian. He dreams about opening a club to keep the tradition and character of jazz alive. The well-skilled artist has to play piano in bars and night clubs to reach his goal. Furthermore, he also supports funny but untalented cover bands. However, he just won’t fit in. So, he repeatedly loses his jobs, which isn’t bringing him closer to his big aim.



LA LA LAND - Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) daning at the parking space. Studiocanal GmbH/ Dale Robinette

A NEW HOLLYWOOD DREAM COUPLE

Of course, both unlucky talents bump into each other one day. From the very first moment, the audience can create a feeling, that this handsome couple also perfectly matches together in reality. When Mia, played by the stunning Emma Stone, looks into the eyes of Sebastian, performed by the one and only Ryan Gosling, when he smiles to her, when they laugh and kiss each other – no heart will remain unaffected.

Both actors played already successfully together in movies like “Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011) and “Gangster Squad” (2013). In LA LA LAND, once more, the young actors play their roles with passion and devotion. As usual, Emma Stone impresses with her unique talent. With her amazing gesture and facial expression, she tells stories without speaking any single word. Besides, she is a pure beauty; charming, amiable, and full of warmth.

However, while Emma Stone is already experienced in dancing, singing, and performing on the Broadway, Ryan Gosling shows a very new side. So far, he played action heroes, gigolos, a political consultant and more. His performances are always ingenious, and more than convincingly – and LA LA LAND is no exception. Moreover, it is a complete new chapter in Goslings career.





DREAM BOY RYAN GOSLING (SEBASTIAN)

When you ask yourself if a superb character actor like Ryan Gosling can dance and sing, you will be very surprised when you will go to the cinema in your neighborhood. The answer is simply yes. Ryan Gosling demonstrates once again, that he belongs to the top-league of Hollywood actors. Probably, he is the best one.

LA LA LAND producer Marc Platt, who worked already together with Ryan for the amazing movie: “DRIVE”, says:

Ryan has that certain something. First of all, he is an outstanding actor, who can handle everything perfectly. He has the talent to act from drama to comedy, from action to tragedy up to singing, dancing and playing the piano. In addition, he has that special timeless look. LA LA LAND and the character Sebastian benefit from this unique quality. The role required an actor, who makes the necessary preparations and who works really hart without knowing limits. I knew, Ryan is that kind of pro.”

I was totally excited, that Damien planned to make a move in style of the Fred & Ginger and Gene Kelly era. Exactly, these musicals have always touched me deeply. I found it amazing, that LA LA LAND should have the same aesthetics and playfulness. It was always my secret wish to be a part of something like that“, says Ryan Gosling. He notes:

He gave his role so much“, Emma Stone is raving about Ryan. „His piano play is impressive and he is a wonderful dance partner. However, I was very surprised, how funny he is in his role. I always knew that Ryan can be very funny, but, here he’s truly hilarious. As Sebastian, simply, everything comes together for him. Perfect.”





NO DOUBLE FOR RYAN’S HANDS

Gosling trained piano and dance intensively for months.



“I have always wished, to learn piano playing. Suddenly, I had the possibility to do nothing else for three month. I didn’t miss this chance. It was one of the most satisfying pre-productions of my career”, he explains.

“How Ryan mastering the piano is almost absurdly great. I can’t still believe it”, composer Justin Hurwitz says and Damian Chazelle continues: „In the whole movie, there is no close-up of Sebastians hands where we show a double. It’s always Ryan. The role required an actor with tremendous working ethos to remain credible as a musician. Ryan didn’t only take this risk, but he had mastered it superbly.”

Oh man, I was really jealous. I saw him playing and I thought, wow, he is damn good, although he has started to play just 3 month ago. Really impressive”, John Legend explains excited.

LA LA LAND - Ryan Gosling at the Lionsgate premiere in Los Angeles. Studiocanal GmbH / Blair Raughley

DREAM GIRL EMMA STONE (MIA)

Words cannot describe the special expression of this exceptional talent. Damien Chazelle tries to explain, what makes Emma so unique.

It is remarkable, how she effortlessly combines great acting with singing and dancing and how she can retrieve the wide range of human emotions. I consider her one of the best actresses of today. She can express herself without dialogues, only with her facial expressions and body language. I was focused on pure storytelling and characters, who become vivid through songs and impressive dance performances. Emma has succeeded all of it and at the same time, she has portrayed a very authentic woman.

Emma is unique, not to compare with anyone else. She has relayed it to the character of Mia. You suffer with her, when she struggles with auditions and castings in L.A., hoping for her big chance. You can recognize, that she is particularly and unique. But, you will also feel, that Mia’s talent and her personality are too outstanding and not interchangeable enough to be successful in the entertainment industry. Furthermore, Emma is an excellent dancer and often I’ve have literally tacked me on her heels”, enthuses Ryan.





COMMON DREAMS

Our characters are unsuccessful artists, who had never to dance or sing brilliantly. It was much more important to Damien, that our relationship appears vibrant and originally. Even, when we were just a part of those overwhelming dance performances. Therefore, small blunders and dropouts were virtually desired”, explains Emma Stone. She continues: “Mia and Sebastian inspire each other to do things differently than before. When they meet each other the first time, both have reached a creative dead-end. Sebastian has a wonderful idea for Mia. He believes in her success more than in his own one. At the same time, Mia animates Sebastian to break new ground on his music, paths, which he had never in mind before. Finally, both open each other entirely new worlds, which wouldn’t be entered by one of them alone.”

LA LA LAND - Ryan Gosling at the Lionsgate premiere in Los Angeles. Studiocanal GmbH / Eric Charbonneau

WHEN DREAMS BECOME TRUE – DAMIEN CHAZELLE

Damien Chazelle wanted to know, if he can transfer the magic and momentum of the finest French and US-American musicals of the golden era into our modern times. It meant to think about a transfer of old values into a world, which is mainly characterized by an indifferent society. A world, which is controlled by technique and which became much more complicated and impersonal because of it.

Are we still susceptible to the whims of fate after dizzying developments of the past fifty years? For chance encounters or missed opportunities or for dreams, whether they become true or end up in a dead end? For pure true love? In a time, in which far-reaching modern changes affect our relations and emotions every day?

Chazelle wondered if the serene audience of today could have fun or find solace because of a classical song-and-dance storytelling. If magical entertainment still works in our dark and digital cinema world.





THE BALANCE BETWEEN DREAMS AND REALITY

With LA LA LAND, I wanted to tell a love story. At the same time, I wanted to present a modern version of the musicals, which have fascinated me when I was a child. With blaze of color, sets, costumes, and all expressionistic elements of yore, I wanted to tell a story of the here and now. It was very important for me, to produce a film about dreamers. About two people, who are spurred by their big dreams. Who come together and torn apart because of them. LA LA LAND and Whiplash are very different, but both tell a story about something, that is very important for me. How one can find a balance between life and art? Between reality and great dreams. Especially, how can one find a good relationship between art and fellow people? I wanted to tell this story through music, songs, and dance. I think, musicals are perfectly suitable to show the balance between dream and reality.”

Damien brings a breath of fresh air to the genre. He works with classical elements, which have being updated, to tell an authentic story about the contemporary life in L.A. In that way. Damien amends the old Hollywood for the new generation”, says producer Marc Platt.





THE DREAM TEAM – MUSIC, DANCE AND PICTURES

The team behind LA LA LAND sounds literally amazing. From the Tony®- und Emmy® Award nominated Broadway songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to producer Marius de Vries, who was already musical director for Moulin Rouge (2001) and co-composer for William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet (1996).

Mandy Moore was responsible for the choreography. After TV-shows like “So You Think You Can Dance” it was her first work for the big screens.

Justin Hurwitz was responsible for music and soundtrack. He completed the modern language of LA LA LAND: musically – visually – emotionally.

Damien and I were excited to create not only a musical, but one, which is about love and dreams in the L.A. of today. Musicals are always inflated, which we of course like. But within this artificial world, it should be a truthful, credible history of the present.”

A DREAM THAT NEVER ENDS – THE GOLDEN GLOBES FOR LA LA LAND

It sounds like a Hollywood story, but it is true. Because of the faith and heart of the director, producers, actors, and artist, LA LA LAND has reached the top some days after the start in USA and before the premiere in Europe. The beautiful movie won seven categories of the Golden Globe Awards last Sunday. Besides the both fabulous actors, the movie was awarded for “Best Motion Picture”, “Best Director”, “Best Screenplay” (both for Damien Chazelle), “Best Original Score” (Justin Hurwitz), and “Best Original Song” (“City of Stars”).

LA LA LAND moves between today and absolute timeless. It is an amazing mix of colors, lights, emotions, and an amazing soundtrack. The songs will keep in mind for a long time. Because of their timeless character, they have the power to become true evergreens. This modern film explosion touches the hearts and feelings instantly. It is a movie, that makes happy and sad at the same time. A film, that makes pensive and that motivates and inspires as well.

It isn’t just a film, but an unforgettable event. The film brings back the golden era of Hollywood to our modern world, which is often so superficial. LA LA LAND invites us to dream and to listen to our own secret wishes, which we probably have forget since we were children.

