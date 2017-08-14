LASCANALOVE HANA NITSCHE – SEXY, SENSUAL, SEDUCTIVE

It’s a woman’s world, and amazing women like Hana Nitsche discover and conquer it more and more. With a unique blend of tenderness, power, intelligence, sensuality, charm, and a certain reticence the international top model enraptures not only men as well as women, as well as lingerie brands. This summer it is reflected in the summer campaign: LASCANALOVE HANA NITSCHE.
Following the motto LASCANAlove Hana Nitsche, the brand presents its summer collection 2017 together with Hana Nitsche on the Maldives. LASCANA is well-known for feminine designs, flattering cuts and the credo »by women for women«.
Thus, the campaign LASCANAlove Hana Nitsche is the concrete implementation of a celebrated sensuality.
HANA NITSCHE
Hana Nitsche is a beautiful German model with Czech roots. She won the contest “Model of the World” in 2005 and ranked third in the TV casting show “Germany’s next top model” in 2007.
Since then, Hana was on numerous covers of prestigious international fashion magazines. Additionally, she worked for various campaigns.
“I’m very happy to present Lascana’s beautiful lingerie in enchanting colors. Since the unforgettable shooting on the Maldives, I am totally in love with the new collection. LASCANAlove is the absolute adequate title for the new designs. All pieces look beautiful. They feel good on the body, and I feel very comfortable in them.” Hana Nitsche
Hana Nitsche is not only a gorgeous, warm-hearted woman, but also a talented singer. With her distinctive sensual voice, she sang the jingle of the LASCANAlove HANA NITSCHE campaign.
THE MALDIVES
The dream islands of the Maldives were the scenery for the LASCANA 2017 campaign, photographed by New York artist Tim Petersen. But, it’s Hana who presents the collection skillfully with her natural personality and sexy curves.
LASCANAlove Hana Nitsche is characterized by a self-confident attitude as well as refined cuts that emphasize femininity. More of Hana, and the summer collection of LASCANA you can see in the video
The collection is available in selected shops and on www.lascana.de/hanaloves.
