LIEBESKIND BERLIN AW2016 Collection
BLACK IS THE NEW BLACK
The scene could hardly have been better chosen. An old air-raid shelter served as the backdrop for the extraordinary presentation of the new Liebeskind Berlin AW2016 Collection. So typically Berlin, the venue of the Musikbrauerei (music brewery) represented perfectly the character of Berlin as well as the brands new collection theme: “Black Is the New Black”. Deep beneath the earth, in a dark shelter, illuminated in mysterious light beams, the new Liebeskind Berlin autumn/winter collection was introduced to a well selected group of guests.
Besides fashion experts, many celebrities were seen. Above all, popular musicians such as Nena. The singer is still well-known because of her song: “99 Red Ballons”, but her daughter Larissa took center stage on that evening. Due to her unique appeal, Larissa attracted great attention, while she has danced and worn a bag of the new Liebeskind AW2016 collection. In fact, it seems like as she has the talent to follow in her mother’s footsteps.
THE PARTYIn addition, the event was supported by great live music and special services. First of all, the Afro-German rapper and hip-hop artist Samy Deluxe rocked the stage with a selection of his best songs. Next, the sexy and stylish DJ-duo Alygany came on stage. They wowed the crowd with cool dance beats until the night. Furthermore, from a makeup-station to the finger-food and drinks; everything followed the motto: “Black Is The New Black”.
The LIEBESKIND BERLIN AW2016 Collection
In conclusion, the Berlin urban vibe, which is characterized mainly by dynamic and creativity was represented by the event. Also the new Liebeskind Berlin AW2016 collection represents the typical funky character of Berlin. The new bag and accessories collection was designed by creative director Adrian J Margelist for the first time. All in all, the dark winter days will come soon. However, they could be much more stylish and attractive with the new Liebeskind Berlin AW2016 collection.
Pictures: Liebeskind
Product Moods: Marco Kokkot|VALEUR MEDIA
Menu
Newsletter
Posts
- THE VALEUR MAGAZINE ISSUES
Dezember 16, 2016
- VALEUR MODEL CASTINGS
Januar 02, 2016
- VAIANA – THE PRETTIEST HEROINE
Dezember 12, 2016
- IMANY – DON’T BE SO SHY TOUR
November 28, 2016
Neueste Kommentare