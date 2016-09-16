BLACK IS THE NEW BLACK

The scene could hardly have been better chosen. An old air-raid shelter served as the backdrop for the extraordinary presentation of the new Liebeskind Berlin AW2016 Collection. So typically Berlin, the venue of the Musikbrauerei (music brewery) represented perfectly the character of Berlin as well as the brands new collection theme: “Black Is the New Black”. Deep beneath the earth, in a dark shelter, illuminated in mysterious light beams, the new Liebeskind Berlin autumn/winter collection was introduced to a well selected group of guests.

Liebeskind Berlin AW2016 Collection - Samy Deluxe, Nena and Larissa Kerner with Adrian J Margelist

THE PARTY

Besides fashion experts, many celebrities were seen. Above all, popular musicians such as Nena. The singer is still well-known because of her song: “99 Red Ballons”, but her daughter Larissa took center stage on that evening. Due to her unique appeal, Larissa attracted great attention, while she has danced and worn a bag of the new Liebeskind AW2016 collection. In fact, it seems like as she has the talent to follow in her mother’s footsteps.

The LIEBESKIND BERLIN AW2016 Collection

In addition, the event was supported by great live music and special services. First of all, the Afro-German rapper and hip-hop artist Samy Deluxe rocked the stage with a selection of his best songs. Next, the sexy and stylish DJ-duo Alygany came on stage. They wowed the crowd with cool dance beats until the night. Furthermore, from a makeup-station to the finger-food and drinks; everything followed the motto: “Black Is The New Black”.

In conclusion, the Berlin urban vibe, which is characterized mainly by dynamic and creativity was represented by the event. Also the new Liebeskind Berlin AW2016 collection represents the typical funky character of Berlin. The new bag and accessories collection was designed by creative director Adrian J Margelist for the first time. All in all, the dark winter days will come soon. However, they could be much more stylish and attractive with the new Liebeskind Berlin AW2016 collection.



Pictures: Liebeskind

Product Moods: Marco Kokkot|VALEUR MEDIA

Visit The Liebeskind Website