LINGADORE BEACH – WITH ATTENTION TO DELICATE DETAILS

LINGADORE BEACH SUMMER 2017
LingaDore is known for her attention to detail. This also comes forward in the new swimwear collection. Each range has lining in a matching color and is finished with selected accessories that is so typical of LingaDore Beach Collection: bows, beads, shells, buttons, buckles, and twisted cords.
The wide-ranged LingaDore Beach collection contains 13 brand-new ranges for SS17. With a lot of new features!
FROM WIRELESS BANDEAU BRAS TO SPORT TOPS
NEW 1
A wireless bandeau bra with fashionable zipper at the center front. This sporty bandeau bra offers incredibly firm support and is available in sizes 36-42. It can also be worn strapless. This new style is available in two very promising print: a red Japanese flower print, and a fresh Pineapple print with a white ground.
Besides, LingaDore also offers 2 bandeau bras without zipper, but with the same cups and slightly different styling. Those more feminine bandeaus have twisted fabric on the cups, resulting in a very trendy outlook! Offered in ranges Honolulu and Hakuna Matata.
NEW 2
Swimwear sports tops are really in fashion! LingaDore offers them in Manga, Rainbow and Butterfly. These sport tops are highly functional, offer very good support for even the biggest breasts and give you a sporty outlook.
MOULD BRA & BIKINI TOPS
NEW 3
Lingadore gave an update to the styling of our famous Mould Bra; a bikini top that offers excellent support for bigger breasts, thanks to its moulded cups, strong wires and high centre front. To make the bra more fashionable, it can now be worn with the famous wide halterneck straps, that are also used for LingaDore’s best-selling halterneck bra.
These straps can also be worn regular, by pulling them through the rings at the back wings and making a simple knot. This successful mould bra is available in ranges Manga and Denim. To make things even better, the Denim range also offers a tankini with these Mould Bra cups; a much asked-for style.
HIGH WAIST BRIEFS & SWIMSUITS
NEW 4
Also highly fashionable now are the high waist briefs. LingaDore offers a high waist brief in the Japanese flower print. This brief has decorative zippers at the front upper waist, thereby combining perfectly with the wireless bandeau bra with zipper in the same range!
NEW 5
High sales potential is definitely to be expected for the tankini’s and swimsuits with gathered front panels. The front panels of these styles have special gathering of the fabric on the belly and breasts; thereby having an optically shaping and slimming effect for your body. These styles have moulded cups without any wires, so are comfortable to wear yet offering all the necessary support.
LINGADORE BEACHWEAR 2017
The LingaDore Beach Collection features 13 ranges! Due to the large variety of ranges and styles, there is no doubt that any woman can find a suitable beach set. The always successful halterneck bikini, bandeau bikinis, tankinis, non-padded wire bras, gel bras and triangle bikini’s are of course represented.
COLORS, PRINTS AND ACCESSORIES
There are 12 ranges with tropical summer prints (including the following prints: Japanese flower, manga, denim, sunset, honolulu, folklore, natural beauty, tropical cocktail, pineapple, butterfly, hakuna matata and rainbow.), a plain (UNI) range in 6 colors (turquoise, happy green, deep sea blue, fuchsia, apricot, black), with the best-selling halterneck bra and brief bikini set for a RSP of EUR 49,95, a mould bra and twisted brief set, a tankini set and a swimsuit.
To complete your beach look there are several matching accessories in this collection, such as kaftans, tunics, dresses and jumpsuits. All in the new trend colors of course.
Due to great success we have also again added swimwear for girls in the collection, this season in 3 ranges. So in the summer of 2017 mothers can dress in matching bikinis on the beach with their daughters.