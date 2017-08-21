LINGADORE BEACH – WITH ATTENTION TO DELICATE DETAILS

The LingaDore Beach Collection features 13 ranges! Due to the large variety of ranges and styles, there is no doubt that any woman can find a suitable beach set. The always successful halterneck bikini, bandeau bikinis, tankinis, non-padded wire bras, gel bras and triangle bikini’s are of course represented.

COLORS, PRINTS AND ACCESSORIES

There are 12 ranges with tropical summer prints (including the following prints: Japanese flower, manga, denim, sunset, honolulu, folklore, natural beauty, tropical cocktail, pineapple, butterfly, hakuna matata and rainbow.), a plain (UNI) range in 6 colors (turquoise, happy green, deep sea blue, fuchsia, apricot, black), with the best-selling halterneck bra and brief bikini set for a RSP of EUR 49,95, a mould bra and twisted brief set, a tankini set and a swimsuit.

To complete your beach look there are several matching accessories in this collection, such as kaftans, tunics, dresses and jumpsuits. All in the new trend colors of course.

Due to great success we have also again added swimwear for girls in the collection, this season in 3 ranges. So in the summer of 2017 mothers can dress in matching bikinis on the beach with their daughters.