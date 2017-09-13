Stephen Soderbergh showed with movies like the Ocean’s Trilogy, “Magic Mike”, “Erin Brockovich” and others that he can handle a smart blend of comedy, crime, and drama. Tomorrow, his latest coup comes into the movie theaters: LOGAN LUCKY.
THE STORY
Logan Lucky is a story about the unlucky brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan. While the impulsive Jimmy loses a job after the other, Clyde works as barkeeper in a truck stop restaurant where guests harass him all the time. He lost his arm in the war. Because of a permanent lack of money, he uses a bulky, not particular pretty prosthesis. However, Jimmy has a brilliant idea. A robbery on a truly grand scale.
The most prestigious and legendary NASCAR race of the world, the Coca-Cola 600 Cup could be the perfect platform to eliminate all financial problems. But they need help.
Therefore, they ask the notorious safecracker Joe Bang. However, the problem is, Bang is in prison. But, with support from their sister Mellie, the brothers do everything to stop their streak of bad luck.
THE DIRECTOR
I have rarely seen that particular kind of humor: smart, in-depth, funny, likeable. Logan Lucky presents a fresh way of light entertainment without being trivial in any second. Stephen Soderbergh has a skilled hand to tell and visualize amazing stories.
THE ACTORS
Howsoever, the cast performs truly brilliant. No wonder, Soderbergh gathered together the top league of Hollywood stars once more. Among all, Daniel Craig, well-known as James Bond. In Logan Lucky, he plays the aging thief Joe Bang and shows his funniest site. He performs with wit and charm.
Two other super stars assumed the roles of Jimmy and Clyde Logan: Channing Tatum and Adam Driver. While we will see Adam soon again in the Star Wars sequel “The Last Jedi”, we know Channing Tatum as good-looking womanizer. In Logan Lucky, he shows a new face, that of a haggard worker, who didn’t find his way yet. But, maybe he will surprise us?
FAMILY BUSINESS
Brian Gleeson plays the bit stupid brother of safecracker Joe, Sam Bang. Brian is the son of the Irish super star Brendan Gleeson and brother of Domhnall Gleeson. The latter we can currently admire on the big screen along with Tom Cruise in “Barry Seal: Only in America”.
THE ACTRESSES
Furthermore, three gorgeous women complete the cast. One the one site, Riley Keough plays Mellie, Clyde’s and Jimmy’s sister. The good-looking woman performed already with Tatum in “Magic Mike”, as well as in “Mad Max: Fury Road”, “Lovesong” and soon in “It Comes at Night”. On the other side, Katie Holmes plays Bobbie Jo, Jimmy’s ex-wife and mother of his cute daughter. The exquisite cast is completed by like Hilary Swank.
LOGAN LUCKY CONCLUSION
All those who love pun and a good sense of humor in combination with action and a smart crime story will absolutely love Logan Lucky. The movie is pure entertainment on the highest level. The spurred cast performs truly magnificent. Therefore, Logan Lucky belongs already now to our film top 10 of 2017. Enjoy it and have fun.
