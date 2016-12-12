VAIANA – THE PRETTY HEROINE!

With its new animation movie VAIANA, Walt Disney leads us to a beautiful island of the South Pacific during the Christmas time. Here, on Motunui Island, it is a part of the daily routine, what many people dream of every day. The blue ocean, the sun, the endless beach of a fertile island, an inexhaustible reservoir of coconuts and – last, but not least – a life in freedom and peace.



VAIANA - VAIANA Film Poster

“See the line where the sky meet the sea? It calls me…”

Freedom? Vaiana, daughter of Chief Tui, the head of the island, doesn’t feel free. Everybody knows, her destiny is to follow her father’s footsteps. But her “voice inside sings a different song”. Since her childhood, she has a very special relation to the ocean. A great yearning drives the pretty teenager every day. She would love to sail away, but her overprotective father prohibits it. For generations, no one of the islanders sailed out to the open sea. The reef was always the natural barrier.

Vaianas grandmother, Gramma Tala, is the only one, who understands the adventurous girl’s dream. For the islanders, she is just the “village crazy lady”, but the old woman is full of grace and infinite goodness. Such as Vaiana, Gramma Tala has a very special relation to the ocean. She tries to help the young girl. So, she advices Vaiana to listen to the voice in herself, which represents her true self. Gramma Tala recommends Vaiana to follow her own paths, far away from conventions and limitations.



VAIANA - MOANA is an adventurous, tenacious and compassionate 16-year-old who sails out on a daring mission to save her people. Along the way, she discovers the one thing she's always sought: her own identity. Directed by the renowned filmmaking team of Ron Clements and John Musker (“The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “The Princess & the Frog”) and featuring newcomer Auli'I Cravalho as the voice of Moana, Walt Disney Animation Studios' “Moana” sails into U.S. theaters on Nov. 23, 2016. ©2016 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

THE DIRECTORS ABOUT VAIANA

VAIANA was directed by two legends of Walt Disney, Ron Clements and John Musker. This creative dream team was already responsible for films such as “The Little Mermaid” (1989, “Arielle, die Meerjungfrau), “Aladdin” (1992) and more. The production was in the hand of Osnat Shurer.

“Vaiana is sportive, agile, pride, feisty and very smart,” director Ron Clements explains. He continues: “She acts always according to the motto: ’nothing is impossible’. Furthermore, she is blessed with an intimate connection with the ocean.” John Musker adds: “That’s why she is bothered by her tribesmen, who never venture forth over the reef, that surrounds her island. The people never go on the open sea and Vaiana cannot understand why.”





MYTHS & LEGENDS

The story is inspired by myths and legends of the natives of Oceania. About 3000 years ago, the Polynesian seafarers where the best in the world. While crossing the gigantic Pacific, they discovered thousands of islands. Suddenly, they stopped for thousand years. There is no expert, who can explain why. „The seafaring is a major component of the culture of the Pacific,” says Musker. He continues: “The old Polynesians found their way over the ocean without any navigation instruments. They relied just and only on their knowledges of the nature, stars, waves and drifts.”

Clements adds: „We heard often, the ocean isn’t separating, but connecting the islands. The seafaring is the pride of the Pacific islanders. It’s a major ingredient of their identity. These people belong to the greatest explorers of all times. What they achieved was sophisticated. It is almost a miracle.”

The executive producer of VAIANA, John Lasseter says: “The Polynesians pride of their seafaring traditions as well as their deep connection with the ocean is an elementary part of the story.” There are many theories, why the Polynesians stopped their discoveries for almost 1000 years. About 2000 years ago, they started again their expeditions. It has led to the discovery of Tahiti, Hawaii and Aotearoa (New Zealand). Musker says: “In our story, Vaiana initiates the rebirth of the lost traditions.”





“And no one knows how far it goes”

Since Vaiana’s childhood, Gramma Tala tells her the legend of the mother-island Te Fiti. Her powerful heart spent fruitful life. Te Fiti shared it with the entire world, but, Maui, a demi-god of the wind and water, came to steal it. During his fight with the lava-monster Te Kā, Maui lost the heart. It disappeared in the deep blue sea. Because of that tragic loss, a darkness was unleashed, which became a serious menace for all lifeforms and the paradisiacal island as well.

Without her heart, Te Fiti cannot protect Motunui. Therefore, Vaiana has to learn fast to sail away, to protect her people. From one minute to another, Vaiana finds herself in the midst of an incredible adventure and on the way to Maui. She needs the help of the demi-god to bring Te Fiti’s heart back.

It is the right story for the wintertime, because it warms our hearts. “Although, the story plays many years ago, it has a modern twist,” producer Osnat Shurer refers. “We hope, we have succeeded in telling a universal story, which also bows low to the wonderful people of the Pacific islands, who have inspired us to this movie.”



VAIANA and Maui - Vaiana and Maui. ©2016 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

THE AMAZING SOUNDTRACK

There is no Disney animation movie without unforgettable songs. The music was composed by Tony®-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Star Wars – The Force Awakens) and Grammy®-winner Mark Mancina (Speed, Tarzan, The Lion King). Additionally, Opetaia Foa’i, founder and singer of the award-winning world-music band “Te Vaka”, captured the authentic Pacific lifestyle feeling in the music.

VAIANA’s soundtrack is one of the best in the history of Walt Disney. The songs are true earwigs. Emotional, vibrant, dreamy, powerful. Some of the songs touch the heart deeply, while others inspire to dance. All together, they stay in mind for weeks, and probably for years.



In order to create a real authentic story, the producer assembled a team of experts, the so called Oceanic Story Trust (OST). Anthropologists, academics, teacher, linguists, choreographers, seafaring specialist, cultural consultants and even tattoo artists worked close together with the creative staff. “The OST has enormously influenced the complete movie,” Shurer says. “Without its support, it wouldn’t have worked.”







VAIANA’S CHARACTER

HER LOOK

John Ripa reveals, Vaiana has as much longing for the ocean like the ocean for her. „As she is very young, the Pacific recognizes that she will lead her people out of the terrible darkness. She has the necessary passion, determination and guts for it. Regarding her look, her thirst for adventure played an important role. Bill Schwab, responsible Art Director says: „She is an action heroine.

Therefore, she should look athletic.“ The real inhabitants of the Pacific islands inspired the Walt Disney artists. They sighted hundreds of photos of native Polynesians. „Vaiana’s beautiful eyes required our attenention for a long time”, Schwab continues. „Her physique resembles a sculpture. In addition, she has strong cheekbones and a distinctive upper lip. When designing a heroine such as Vaiana, every detail must be perfect.“







HER VOICE

In the original version, newcomer Auli’i Cravalho borrows her voice to the brave and stubborn teenage girl. “Auli’i is made of same wood like Vaiana“, Shurer says. „If one ridiculed her, she will pay it back in kind. Vaiana expresses fearlessness and a sincere warm-heartedness at the same time. A natural talent and a real pro with the mind of a child.“



VAIANA - Lina Larissa Strahl, the German voice. Photo: Hanna Boussouar ©Disney

HER MOVES

It was particularly difficult to animate Vaianas movements anatomically correctly and accurately. Only for Vaiana’s face, the Rigging team created more than 180 control points. In order to achieve the desired success, animation supervisor Malcon Pierce coordinated the work of the character designers and of the Rigging team. „Vaiana’s movements had to be subjected to no restrictions,“ says Pierce. „She had to look like Vaiana from all angles. This was very difficult to implement. But it was important to offer the animators enough acting options for a convincing performance.“

Vaianas powerful movements underscore her strong self-confidence. „She should appear athletic and assertive,“ explains Head of Animation Amy Smeed and continues: „She is very expressive. A typical 16 years old teenager, so, very impulsive. I love her unbridled energy, that we bring to a head in her movements sometimes. Her posture and facial expressions show great self-confidence.“ The animators were inspired by Auli’i Cravalho. „Her recording sessions are well documented,“ says Smeed. „Because of the fact, that she is a teenage girl like Vaiana, we could copy a lot. At least, Auli’i is as expressive as Vaiana.“



HER CLOTHES

Of course, Vaiana had to be dressed. The Visual Development Artist Neysa Bové was responsible for the costume design. Vaiana, wears seven different costumes including the Red Tapa diaper. It is worn by her when she becomes acquainted with the ocean for the very first time. Her outfits consist exclusively of dyes, that existed already 2000 years ago. They include various shadows of yellow, red, orange, black and brown. Bové says: „For Vaiana, we have used orange and red. Red is the color of kings in the Polynesian culture.“



VAIANA - Dancer performs at The World Premiere of Disney’s "MOANA" at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, November 14, 2016 in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

„And if the voice starts to whisper to follow the farthest star, Vaiana, that voice inside is who you are.”

Vaiana’s outfit that she wears mostly consists of a tapas-top and a pandanus-rock with a torn pandanus underskirt. „It fits to an athletic adventurer. It is also very convenient as well,“ says Bové. „The skirt is slit, so that she can move better, be it while swimming, running or when she has to navigate her boat.“

Vaiana’s top is equipped with small intricate details, a fake pearl necklace of Nassarius shells, a cute macramé decoration,“ says Bové. „Her skirt is embroidered with floral patterns.“

Bové explains: “The ocean was also a great source of inspiration for Vaianas outfits – for the maritime motifs, shells, beads, and the foliage of the trees of the island. „Moana“ (as Vaiana is called in the original version) means ocean or deep sea, finally“ Bové says.

The computer animation of the outfits was very complicated. Walt Disney’s animation artists had to faithfully simulate the texture of each fabric, so that they look authentic. “We work like designers or tailors”, explains Supervisor Marc Thyng. “We chance something, so that it looks more attractive. And we improve the cut, so that it fits better.”





HER NECKLACE

A special necklace was designed for the „Heart of Te Fiti“, a jewel that needs to returned by Maui, to relieve Oceania of his curse. „From over 15 designs, we opted a blue abalone shell. Usually, these shells are covered with a stone-like layer. But if you scratch it off, a beautiful blue shell reveals. It shimmers in all colors of the sea – like the mother-of-pearl it does. We have edited it in that way, that you can see both, the rocky surface as well as the shell. It should symbolize land and sea. The stylized stars stand for the lights, which guided the sailors on their journeys.“



HER HAIR

Six months the team created a new software called Tonic to let Vaianas hair look as real as possible. The system had to be very fast, because a mane like Vaiannas requires many iterations.

Vaiana is commonly in the water. Because of it, the artist had to figure out how wet curls naturally react. Thyng explains: „We looked for volunteers with similar hair and immersed them in water. The biggest surprise was that also soaking wet curls hardly lose their shape.“ Walt Disney’s artists succeeded in designing a realistic wet look of Vaianas hair. „Her curls don’t fall back to their original position. They are always a bit twisted and different.“



VAIANA - copy - Actor Dwayne Johnson (L) and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda perform onstage at The World Premiere of Disney’s "MOANA" at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, November 14, 2016 in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

SAIL AWAY WITH VAIANA

VAIANA is a real heartwarming film with a generous pinch of humor. The stunning heroine touches the hearts of the audience from the first second. The film is made for „kids“, young as well as old ones. While the younger ones will have a lot of fun, because of the adventure and the likeable characters, VAIANA will unfold its complete beauty for teenager or adults, who kept their heart and mind alive and open.

The film has different levels. First, it is an amazing adventure story with two amazing heroes. Then, it is a story about friendship and the chance to take your fate in your own hands. It is about listening to your inner voice and to follow your dreams.

Furthermore, it is a story about selflessness, gratefulness and togetherness. Finally, VAIANA represents also a hint, to reminds us to respect our nature, culture, and history. We could observe the dark destruction in our real life, day by day.

The film shows us the importance of keeping an eye on or nature as well as to keep its beauty alive. With its timelessness story and design, VAIANA has the chance to become another cult movie, created by the Walt Disney Studios.

The film started in USA already on the 23. November. In Germany and Europe it starts on the 22 December 2016.

All pictures ©2016 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Text: Marco Kokkot

Assistance: Jasmin Nguyen