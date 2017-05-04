BEAUTIFUL AND SAD
Frequently, the life isn’t fair to everybody. While many kids usually enjoy the childhood with their friends, some have to cope with extreme difficult situations already from an early age. One of these poor kids is a young boy named Conor. His story, his hopes and fears you can see in the film A Monster Calls (“Sieben Minuten nach Mitternacht”).
The Characters
It is a calm, quiet movie, with a young actor, who upstages his renowned co-stars completely. Nobody less than Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones, and Liam Neeson stars in the movie alongside newcomer Lewis Macdougall. The incredible expressive and sensitive, the 14 years old Scot leads the audience into the dreams and fears of the young Conor.
©2015 A Monster Calls A.I.E.
THE STORY
Conor is a sensitive boy, who must deal with the situation that his mother is in battle with cancer. In school, the taller boys beat him up without any compassion. At home, he sees his mother getting weaker day by day.
Furthermore, his father is living in the USA. The grandmother has no relation to the young boy, but Conor shall live with her, while his mother has to to the hospital.
Conor is also a very introverted boy. He is too old for a kid, but also too young for a man. Therefore, he tries to handle all difficulties alone.
Just like his mother, Conor has a passion for painting. When he takes a brush in the hand, his thoughts, and dreams flow to the paper. Especially, he likes to draw the old tree at the graveyard, which he can see from his window.
Every night, seven minutes after midnight, Conor wakes up. He has always the same nightmare. One night, Conor wakes up and see that the old tree transforms into a monster. From this moment, the beast comes to Conor’s place every night. But, is it real or another nightmare?
“I have come to get you, Conor O’Malley. Why don’t you run, Conor O’Mally? Why don’t you run, run for your mother?”
A MONSTER CALLS – THE REVIEW
The film touches the heart very deeply. Furthermore, it is a heartbreaking as well as a heartwarming movie at the same time. Felicity Jones as mother, Sigourney Weaver as grandmother, Liam Neeson as monster, and Toby Kebbell as dad build a stage for the young Lewis Macdougall. He plays his role so perfect that you would like to solace him all the time. Despite all sadness, the movie has a positive message at the end. Our rating: Absolutely worth seeing.