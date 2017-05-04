THE STORY

Conor is a sensitive boy, who must deal with the situation that his mother is in battle with cancer. In school, the taller boys beat him up without any compassion. At home, he sees his mother getting weaker day by day.

Furthermore, his father is living in the USA. The grandmother has no relation to the young boy, but Conor shall live with her, while his mother has to to the hospital.

Conor is also a very introverted boy. He is too old for a kid, but also too young for a man. Therefore, he tries to handle all difficulties alone.

Just like his mother, Conor has a passion for painting. When he takes a brush in the hand, his thoughts, and dreams flow to the paper. Especially, he likes to draw the old tree at the graveyard, which he can see from his window.